U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, Republican leader of the Social Security Subcommittee, condemned President Joe Biden’s firing of the Social Security Administration commissioner, calling it “partisan politics” on Saturday.
Biden fired Andrew Saul after the commissioner refused to resign, and Biden accepted the deputy commissioner’s resignation, the White House said Friday.
Biden asked Saul to resign, and his employment was terminated Friday after he refused the Democratic president’s request, a White House official said.
In a statement, Reed said Americans expect the Social Security Administration to “fairly and impartially” oversee benefits without the threat of political infighting.
“Instead of preserving the agency’s longstanding independence, President Biden has decided to reject the large bipartisan consensus that confirmed Commissioner Andrew Saul and embrace more of the partisan politics that are ravaging our nation,” Reed said. “We condemn the firing of Commissioner Saul and remain concerned these unwarranted actions will hurt the country and, most importantly, our nation’s seniors as we look to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.”
Both Saul and Deputy Social Security Commissioner David Black had been put in place under President Donald Trump, a Republican.
The Associated Press reported Biden named Kilolo Kijakazi as acting commissioner while the administration conducts a search for a permanent commissioner and deputy commissioner.
Kijakazi is the deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy at the Social Security Administration.
AP reported Saul’s removal followed a Justice Department legal opinion that found he could be removed, despite a statute that says he could only be fired for neglecting his duties or malfeasance.
The opinion — researched at the request of the White House — concluded that a reevaluation because of a recent Supreme Court ruling meant that Saul could be fired by the president at will.
Biden’s move got immediate support from the Democratic senator who would be in charge of confirming a successor to Saul. Republican lawmakers, like Reed, accused Biden of politicizing the agency and pointed to Saul’s confirmation by a bipartisan Senate vote in 2019.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement that “every president should chose the personnel that will best carry out their vision for the country.
“To fulfill President Biden’s bold vision for improving and expanding Social Security, he needs his people in charge,” Wyden added, pledging to work to confirm a new commissioner “as swiftly as possible.”
Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., who several months ago began demanding the ouster of Saul and Black, celebrated their Friday firings.
“Social Security is in deep trouble,” Pascrell said.
Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho, the top Republican on the finance committee, and Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, issued a joint statement calling Biden’s decision “disappointing.” The pair claimed “Social Security beneficiaries stand the most to lose from President Biden’s partisan decision to remove Commissioner Andrew Saul.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the personnel move an “unprecedented and dangerous politicization of the Social Security Administration.”
The agency, headquartered in Baltimore, pays benefits, funded by a tax on wages paid by employers and employees, to about 64 million people, including retirees, children, widows and widowers, according to its website. The agency has a staff of about 60,000 employees.
Saul was confirmed by a Senate vote of 77-16 in 2019 to a six-year term that would have expired in January 2025, tweeted Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.