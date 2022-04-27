U.S. Rep. Tom Reed continues to warn that China and Russia are hoping to establish a new world order they hope to lead.
A 5,000-word joint China-Russia statement in February holds clues to their aim to put the U.S. and Western democracies in checkmate over supply chain issues, Reed said Wednesday during his weekly press call.
China is trying to further strangle supplies coming into the U.S. by shutting down Shanghai manufacturing over COVID-19 concerns. This limits the labor supply in one of China’s largest shipping ports, Reed said.
“I see another storm on the horizon,” Reed told reporters. This will lead to further shortages and impact the agriculture, energy, communications and military supply chains
Reed remains concerned over China’s annexing of much of the South China Sea due to the militarization of artificial islands dredged from the sea, which China said they would not militarize, and its recent pact with the Solomon Islands.
In addition to inflation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s control of our supply chain will add to inflationary pressures, Reed said.
Western democracies need to stand together, Reed said.
Putting all eggs in one basket and relying on Chinese manufacturing for just-in-time delivery has left the U.S. vulnerable, Reed said. The U.S. needs to build redundancy in its supply chain.
“As Democracies, we need to stand together,” said Reed, who met earlier with German manufacturing representatives. “They share the concern that we need to embrace Western democracies. We need to stand together. This will take years to overcome.”
Reed would like democracy to spread in China. “The authoritarian way of governing is not the future,” he said
World order must include the rule of law and the rules of trade,” he said. “We are now aware of exactly what you are up to,” he said of China. “The better path forward are western democracies.”
Responding to a question about competing versions of a competitiveness bill that is aimed at building more U.S. manufacturing, Reed said, “We need to do something about this sooner than later. The House and Senate could reconcile this quickly.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding up the House bill over an issue of jurisdiction and ego, he stated. There is broad bipartisan support for the bills.
The congressman said he thought U.S. businesses “see the benefit” of bringing back key industries manufacturing capabilities back to the U.S. “Financially, American companies are in a position” to invest in redundancy of supply chains.
“Lean manufacturing makes sense in principle,” but we must invest for redundancy, Reed said. “I believe they (China) may have us in check, but there are some moves left on the board.”
Reed said he was open to temporarily suspending the U.S. 18-cent-a-gallon gas tax. “It is not a long-term fix, nor will it move the needle” much for the consumer. New York State will offer a tax-free period for motorists starting in June and some counties in New York are lining up to drop their share of gasoline taxes.
Reed said he supports proposals to “lean in on developing American oil and gas resources” to send a signal to the world that the U.S. will be “a player and price maker” in the oil and gas markets.