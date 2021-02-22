Rep. Tom Reed said people are “sick and tired” of coronavirus-related politics and state Sen. George Borrello was “outraged” in response to an NBC News report that New York blocked Chautauqua County from receiving a federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site.
Reed, R-Corning, who’s congressional district includes Chautauqua as well as Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, cited Monday’s NBC web article in saying “people are sick and tired of seeing their leaders play politics during a crisis.”
Reed questioned how the region could meet the federal government’s “social vulnerability index” to host one of four small vaccination centers planned for New York state — yet the site be denied by the Cuomo administration.
Borrello, a Republican who lives in Chautauqua County, called the development “the Cuomo administration’s brazen political maneuvering.”
NBC reported that federal officials had ranked the best spots based on county-by-county metrics that included average income, unemployment, race and a dozen other factors.
Data showed Chautauqua County, a less-populated county known primarily for its Chautauqua Lake area and its wine-industry vineyards, was a top candidate to get vaccine shots to the underserved.
“But state officials said no,” the NBC article reads. “There were better places than Chautauqua to achieve the White House goal of vaccinating more Black and brown people, (state officials) said. They pushed back against the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are expanding the federal footprint in the country’s race to vaccinate, a Biden administration official familiar with the fight said.
“Because New York’s logic fit President Joe Biden’s mandate better than the CDC’s data did, the White House backed off” and accepted New York state’s insistence that there were better places to choose.
NBC reported that Chautauqua County, which is about 90% white, won’t get one of the four Upstate centers, each of which is expected to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day.
Presumably that would include residents of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well. With COVID-19 vaccine in short supply locally, many area residents who qualify for the first phases of the state’s vaccination priorities — including residents over the age of 65 — face trying to get appointments at vaccination centers hundreds of miles away.
Instead of Chautauqua County, the smaller federally supported facilities are scheduled to open the first week of March in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers, “all of which are in counties that are more heavily populated, more heavily minority and more politically crucial to Democrats than Chautauqua County,” NBC reported.
“(New York state) prevailed,” said a federal official, who spoke to NBC on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Reed argued that counties like Chautauqua and its Southern Tier neighbors are underserved and chronically overlooked by Albany. The federal government and CDC’s own data demonstrated the area deserves a vaccination site, he said.
“Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s decision to unilaterally deny Chautauqua County a center has left an entire swath of Western New York without direct access to a federal or state vaccination site,” Reed said. “These actions aren’t just misguided, they are plain wrong because they directly jeopardize lives.”
Borrello called Cuomo’s actions “another slap in the face to rural New Yorkers,” whose needs are ignored by his administration.
“While the CDC’s data found that our county’s demographics met their benchmarks for an underserved population, they apparently didn’t mesh with the governor’s political priorities, who diverted the planned vaccination site to another location,” the state senator said.
NBC reported the episode shows a key change in the politics of the national fight against COVID-19 when Biden took office Jan. 20. As Biden has sought to strengthen the federal government’s hand in coordinating vaccination — particularly in empowering FEMA as the lead agency — he has also reversed the politics of combating the crisis.
Former President Donald Trump used federal resources to reward governors, senators and business leaders who praised him privately and publicly as he sought re-election, NBC reported. Biden, meanwhile, has prioritized vaccinating people who are both vulnerable and representative of his political coalition — even providing support to vaccination sites in churches as his administration hopes to persuade more Blacks and Hispanics to get the vaccine.
“Heavy emphasis on communities of color, minority communities, economically and socially disadvantaged,” a FEMA official told NBC. “Anything Trump did, we’re doing the opposite.”
Cuomo, in a statement, said, “New York has prioritized equitable vaccination access with aggressive efforts targeted at reaching communities that were hit the hardest by COVID.”
The White House declined NBC requests to interview administration officials about the federal vaccination effort, and Cuomo’s press office did not reply to a request for comment.
Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, touted the metrics being used during a briefing for the media Friday.
“The goal is to launch vaccination sites that use processes and relocations that promote equity and deploy the CDC’s social vulnerability index,” he said.
In New York, the index was ultimately used in a more targeted fashion than countywide statistics, a FEMA spokesperson told NBC.
In conjunction with its own regional office and New York’s government, FEMA officials “identified clusters of census tracts with a CDC Social Vulnerability Index of 0.75 or greater, a population of 30,000 or greater, and proximity and availability of transportation,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Reed said the only motivation of government agencies at all levels should be working together to ensure that there is fair access to vaccination sites across the state.
“This must include Chautauqua County and portions of the Southern Tier,” Reed said. “The question needs to be asked of what really motivated this decision by Gov. Cuomo and why it is acceptable to let politics overrule the data.”