WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and the Problem Solvers Caucus are backing two proposed changes to U.S. House rules meant to break gridlock in Congress.
The House reform proposal from Texas Rep. Van Taylor would help make Congress more effective in passing new legislation, Reed, R-Corning, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, co-chairs of the caucus, said Tuesday.
To increase collaboration between the House and Senate Chamber, the “290 Consensus Calendar for Senate Bills” rule would enable House members to formally support Senate measures with a cosponsorship tracked by the House clerk.
Meanwhile, focusing on empowering individual members of Congress to advance their legislation, the “Four-Fifths Committee, Two-Thirds Floor” proposal would require committee chairs to schedule movement within 40 legislative days on a measure in their jurisdiction achieving the cosponsorship of 4/5ths of the members on their committee.
Furthermore, upon favorable markup or discharge in all committees of referral, the bill would be expedited to the House floor within 60 days for consideration under suspension of the rules, requiring a 2/3 vote.
In a press release, Reed said that during the 100th Congress (1987-88), nearly 8% of all bills and joint resolutions introduced in either chamber were ultimately signed into law. Just 1.4% of bills became law in the 116th Congress (2019-20).
“These common-sense reforms would build on our progress by incentivizing bipartisanship, improving how Congress functions, and restoring member’s ability to push real solutions to the House floor,” Reed said. “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi should include all of these critical changes in the 117th congressional rules package.”
MEANWHILE, Reed joined Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, in introducing the New Markets Stabilization Act on Tuesday, bipartisan legislation that will preserve access to the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) for underserved communities and to spur economic revitalization.
“COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our economy, especially traditionally underserved communities and the financial organizations that support them,” Reed said. “Given the critical role New Market Tax Credits can play in driving economic recovery and reducing poverty, it is only fair that we move to stabilize the program and provide investors with the additional flexibility they need to further incentivize emergency relief initiatives.”
To be eligible for NMTC financing, businesses must meet certain criteria of serving lower-income areas.
The New Markets Stabilization Act will increase the NMTC allocation by $3.5 billion over four years and allow investors to carry-back these credits for five years; exempt the NMTC from the 75% General Business Credit limitation; provide relief from certain debt modification rules for NMTC issuers and borrowers; and permanently exempt the credit from the alternative minimum tax.
Reed and Sewell have also introduced legislation to make the NMTC permanent. Without congressional action, the NMTC will expire on Dec. 31.