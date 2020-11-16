BUFFALO — As the nation experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply — including convalescent plasma.
A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies which helps provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to this virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through our Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
As part of this effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma. Each week, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are helping to contribute between 350-500 units of potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma for patients in need.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Planned blood drives in the area:
ALLEGANY COUNTY• Alfred — Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, St Jude’s Chapel, 1154 Lower College Drive.
• Bolivar — Dec. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
• Cuba — Dec. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m., Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St.
• Wellsville — Dec. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S. Main St.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY• Cattaraugus — Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School, 25 N. Franklin St.
• Ellicottville — Dec. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Olean — Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall.
• Salamanca — Nov. 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.