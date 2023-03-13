BUFFALO — The American Red Cross of Western New York is in need of volunteers to help the victims of fires, floods and other disasters, as well as servicemembers and veterans.
Officials reported the agency responded to 358 disasters and assisted 614 families in the eight-county Western New York chapter in 2022, including those in need in Cattaraugus County.
Red Cross officials noted that volunteers provide help and hope with their time and skills, and provide aid to a family who has lost everything or been displaced by a home fire, support blood collection efforts, educate people on how to be prepared, and more.
The Red Cross is actively recruiting for these critical volunteer roles:
• Disaster Action Team: Disaster Action Team volunteers sign up for on-call shifts to help provide 24-hour support in response to local disasters, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing.
• Service to Armed Forces-Hero Care Caseworker: Red Cross volunteers help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service through a variety of workshops for military families, both before and after deployments. Individuals with strong listening skills and the ability to work with culturally diverse populations can help provide a critical link during emergency situations.
• Disaster Recovery Client Care Caseworker: The Recovery Services Client Care Program allows the Red Cross to rapidly meet disaster-caused needs by enabling clients to apply for and receive financial assistance and/or community resources.
• Recovery Event Reviewer: The Recovery Event Reviewer confirms and documents that an event happened and coordinates with local emergency and response officials to confirm events through social and traditional media links. Must be comfortable working within timelines/deadlines
Along with making a difference in lives, Red Cross volunteers get to meet new people, gain self-confidence, stay active, learn new skills, and challenge themselves. Virtual volunteer positions and flexible schedules are available.