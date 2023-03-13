Red Cross in Western New York

The American Red Cross in Western New York responds to give assistance — mostly after fires and extreme weather events.

 Chuck Haupt

BUFFALO — The American Red Cross of Western New York is in need of volunteers to help the victims of fires, floods and other disasters, as well as servicemembers and veterans.

Officials reported the agency responded to 358 disasters and assisted 614 families in the eight-county Western New York chapter in 2022, including those in need in Cattaraugus County.

Trending Food Videos

 

Local & Social