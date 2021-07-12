The American Red Cross in Western New York says the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross said it needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
All who give blood through July will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gasoline for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who donate throughout July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Franklinville: July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
Randolph: July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
Salamanca: July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Canaseraga: July 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
Fillmore: July 30, from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Wellsville: July 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wellsville Bible Church, 2896 Route 417