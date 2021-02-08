BUFFALO — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.
Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions.
Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28:
ALLEGANY COUNTYFillmore: Feb. 26, from 2 to 6 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Wellsville: Feb. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
Whitesville: Feb. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTYAllegany: Feb. 18, noon to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417W.
Gowanda: Feb. 24, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
Olean: Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jamestown Community College, 260 N. Union St., and Feb. 25, noon to 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive.