As National Blood Donor Month continues, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives — especially now to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion, yet only 3% of the public gives blood.
To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
In partnership with the National Football League, those who give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Alfred – Jan. 24, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive.
Houghton – Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 Campground Road.
Fillmore – Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Dept., 24 S. Genesee St.
Ellicottville – Feb. 10, 1-6 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
Olean – Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
Salamanca – Jan. 27, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady Peace Church, 274 Broad St.
St. Bonaventure – Feb. 1, noon to 6 p.m., McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 W. State Road.