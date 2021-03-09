BUFFALO — During Red Cross Month, the American Red Cross says more donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed to ensure that patients have blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
All who give blood March 15-26 will receive Red Cross T-shirts, while supplies last.
Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Randolph, March 26, from 1 to 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
• Salamanca, March 26, from to 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Andover, March 17, from 3 to 7 p.m., Andover Fire Department, 60 S. Main St.
• Belfast, March 22, from 1 to 6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
• Almond, March 23, from 2 to 6 p.m., Almond Community Church, 11 Main St.
• Bolivar, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
• Canaseraga, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
• Wellsville, March 31, noon to 5 p.m., Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3456 Andover Road.