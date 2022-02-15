GOWANDA — Michael Buckpitt has been named new chief operations officer of Recovery Options Made Easy.
Buckpitt, a former program director at DePaul, has over a decade of management and strategic leadership experience in the nonprofit field.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Michael transitioned working in the educational field as a history teacher in North Carolina. Michael’s progression of working within the mental health field included working as a skill builder for Hillside Family of Agencies starting in 2010.
Michael’s passion for supporting the underserved led him to change roles in 2014 to manage Rochester’s CompeerCORPS Veteran Peer Support Program. He later obtained his master's degree in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College.
Michael comes to Recovery Options with a wealth of knowledge in management, analytics, and leadership managing residential programs through Hillside Family of Agencies, Villa of Hope and DePaul.
Michael is a peer, committed to supporting peers in need of services and programs, in multiple communities in which Recovery Options delivers services.