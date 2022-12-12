Project award

Alfred State graduate Alec Harrigan with his Student Project Award.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — A 2022 Alfred State graduate was honored as the recipient of the Student Project Award for the 2021-22 school year by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Buffalo/Western New York Chapter.

Alec Harrigan won the award for his Fall 2021 Urban Design Project done in Professor Matthew DiRado’s studio. His project, the Chelsea Collaborative, is a mixed-use building in New York City that provides professionals, students, and community members with a state-of-the-art space to work, live and collaborate in the heart of the vibrant Chelsea District of New York City on the corner of 10th Avenue and 26th street.

