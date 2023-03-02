12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas

Participants in the city of Olean’s 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas skate around the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in December.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The longest season on record and regional marketing are paying off for the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.

Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said the ice rink — which opened Aug. 28 for the season — not only has seen its longest season on record, but may also see an attendance record.

