OLEAN — The longest season on record and regional marketing are paying off for the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said the ice rink — which opened Aug. 28 for the season — not only has seen its longest season on record, but may also see an attendance record.
“We’ve had well over 10,000 people come through the doors for public ice skating alone — that puts us on pace for another record,” Shewairy said.
Of those visitors, over 7,000 skate rentals have also been recorded, and hundreds of ice skate sharpening jobs have been completed.
“We’ve seen a big increase in families,” Shewairy said, with 500 admissions for families of four recorded.
As public skating has seen growth, the use by school groups has also jumped. In the months of January, February and March, Shewairy said there are 26 scheduled school rentals.
“We’re getting people from Wellsville, people from Houghton, people from Little Valley — it’s not just Olean people,” Shewairy said, adding trips are also booked by homeschooled students from Coudersport, Pa.
In addition, the rink — the only one between Jamestown and Corning along Interstate 86 — is home to collegiate teams from St. Bonaventure University and Alfred State College, as well as youth hockey league play. The city’s high school team also returned this season, Shewairy said.
The rink will close April 9, with the last skating set for Easter.
THAT LATE END will turn round for other events shortly thereafter, Shewairy said.
War Vets Park will host the annual Easter egg hunt.
The hunt is set for April 8, with line up at 10:30 a.m. and the hunt beginning at 11 a.m. The first 400 children will receive a gift bag compliments of the event sponsors, which will be announced later this month. Age groups will be divided for ages 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9.
Typically the rain site for the hunt is the rec center, but ice in the center will preclude the ice rink in the event of inclement weather.
“Lincoln Square is large enough for us to have two age groups on the sides,” he said, adding any weather-related announcement will be made a day before the event through social media.
However, the first planned event of the season on the iceless floor is the fifth annual arts and craft show on May 6. The event, with more than 80 vendors expected, will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and see free admission.
More vendors are being sought, and interested sellers should contact Linda Minnemeyer of Cindy’s Craft Co-Op at 378-4200 to apply.
Shewairy noted that vendor fees go toward purchasing equipment for youth programs, and previous shows have funded roller skates, equipment for the youth center, and ice skating training equipment.
Also returning this summer, Shewairy said, is the Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby. Events will be held May 13, June 3, July 8 and Aug. 5. The times and opponents will be announced.
“I am also hopeful to begin public roller skating at the rink in May,” he said, with rentals similar to ice skating available.