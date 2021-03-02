• Bishop Michael W. Fisher, Diocese of Buffalo
On behalf of our clergy, diocesan leaders, parishes and educators, I wish to express our deepest condolences to the St. Bonaventure University community and the family of Dr. Dennis DePerro, on the occasion of his untimely passing.
Again, we experience how this dreaded virus has robbed us of so many dedicated, talented and cherished members of our community. We hold Dr. DePerro and his family in our hearts with abiding gratitude for all that he made possible in his long and distinguished career. May his enduring contributions and memory be a blessing and source of comfort, even as we offer gratitude to God for allowing him to share generously with this community his deep faith, abundant talents and loyal friendship.
• U.S. Rep. Tom Reed
We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of St. Bonaventure University President Dennis DePerro. ... President DePerro led St. Bonaventure in a dignified, caring way that created a thriving environment for students to learn, professors to teach, and the entire campus to flourish. We will greatly miss his integrity, his compassion and his dedication to serving his students and the broader university community.
Jean and I share our thoughts and prayers with President DePerro’s family and friends, as well as the staff and students at St. Bonaventure University as we all mourn this loss.”
• Olean Mayor Bill Aiello
I am very saddened by the news of Dr. DePerro’s passing. He was an active member of the Olean community, and I truly appreciated his leadership and counsel. During Dr. DePerro’s tenure, the university added new programs, especially the School of Health Professions, which will have a positive effect on Olean and the surrounding area. His enthusiasm and perseverance will be missed. I send my condolences and sympathy to his wife, family and the St. Bonaventure community.
• State Sen. George Borrello
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of St. Bonaventure University President Dr. Dennis DePerro following a long battle with COVID-19. My deepest sympathies are with his wife, Sherry, their sons, Andrew and Matthew and the entire St. Bonaventure University family. Dr. DePerro was an amazing advocate for St. Bonaventure and our community. He was a Western New York guy through and through. I will miss his leadership, his counsel and his friendship.
Just this summer Assemblyman Joe Giglio and I spent an afternoon with Dr. DePerro at the Burton talking about his plans for the university. This is heartbreaking and a terrible blow to our community.
• Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill, a 1996 alumnus of St. Bonaventure and current secretary of the university’s Board of Trustees.
Dennis DePerro was my friend, my colleague and a beloved President of my alma mater. What he accomplished in less than four years was nothing short of remarkable, and his legacy will live on in all that he built and instilled into our hallowed Franciscan institution.
His was the embodiment of the good journey. My heart goes out to Sherry and his sons, and I join not only the Bonaventure family but our regional community in mourning this tremendous loss.