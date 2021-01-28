ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure University community is mourning the death of Raymond Dee, former chair of the Board of Trustees, who passed away Tuesday from complications of a blood disorder. He was 78.
Whether as president of his class of 1964 or as co-chair of St. Bonaventure’s 150th Anniversary Campaign more than 40 years later, Dee spent much of his life contributing to the university, including sending three of his six children to the campus.
Dee and his wife, Maureen, were awarded honorary doctorates by the university in 2016. Ray Dee was named a trustee emeritus upon his departure from the Board of Trustees, which he served on from 2000-15, the last three years as chair.
“Our hearts go out to Maureen and the entire Dee family,” said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs and acting president of St. Bonaventure. “Ray was a true Bonaventure man. His loss will be deeply felt in the Bonaventure family.”
The 150th anniversary campaign raised more than $95 million for scholarships, faculty and staff development, research and programming, and he was honorary co-chair of the School of Business Campaign that resulted in construction of the William E. and Ann L. Swan Business Center.
“Ray Dee was among the most generous sons of this university,” said Sister Margaret Carney, who was president during Dee’s tenure as Board chair. “His generosity was matched by his belief that everyone who served SBU needed to give that service with energy and devotion. He had no patience for anyone who was not giving 100% and was quick to support and mentor those in administrative leadership.”
The Dees’ philanthropy has included major gifts in support of campus initiatives and numerous less heralded projects, such as helping students attend service trips. In 2011, the Dees established the Dee Family Endowment for the School of Business, providing funding in perpetuity for such things as curriculum development, technological upgrades and more.
The Dees also established an endowment fund for Mt. Irenaeus, the Franciscan mountain retreat in Allegany County founded by Father Dan Riley more than 30 years ago.
After earning his degree in economics in 1964, Dee, an active member of ROTC at SBU and a newly commissioned second lieutenant, served in the U.S. Army in Europe for almost five years before joining Alcoa International in Chicago. He held several positions with Alcoa before he and a small group bought a closed Alcoa plant in Cressona, Pa., and founded Cressona Aluminum Co. in 1979.
The company would become the largest independent aluminum extruder in the U.S. Dee, initially vice president of sales, became executive vice president and a member of the board. The company was sold in 1996.
The following year, the Dees were off to the United Kingdom, where Ray Dee became managing director of British Aluminum. He ran the company’s extrusion operations for three years before returning to the states to join another start-up company, Service Center Metals, an extrusion company in Prince George, Virginia. Dee served as chair of the company’s board of directors, and was past chair of another aluminum company, Alexin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In addition to his bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Bonaventure, Dee earned his MBA from Loyola University in Chicago in 1972.
Dee served on the St. Bonaventure President’s Council, the National Alumni Association Board, and has provided leadership for the annual Bonaventure Fund, taking on the roles of national vice chairman and alumni chairman before chairing the 102nd Annual Bonaventure Fund. He has served as a School of Business executive in residence, and is a member of St. Bonaventure’s ROTC Hall of Fame.
Dee served as council president at his church in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; was a member of the board at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center; was board chair at Seton Manor, a senior living facility associated with the Diocese of Allentown; and was a board member and former chair of the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, an organization that teaches high school students about the free enterprise system.
He also served on the board of Alvernia University in Reading.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Yardley & Pino Funeral Home of Sag Harbor. A funeral Mass was set for Saturday at St. Andrew’s Church there.