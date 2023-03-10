Rare book of Irish art and poetry makes its way to Andover

Stephen Walker, of Walker Metalsmiths in Andover, with his copy of the Cromlech on Howth, a rare book of Celtic art and poetry from 19th century Ireland.

 Provided

ANDOVER — In the month of March, the shamrock-ery of the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities tends to overshadow some of the more sophisticated aspects of Irish Culture. The Emerald Isle has long been a haven for artists, poets and writers.

A rare book that is a fine example of Irish artistry and scholarship has been acquired by Walker Metalsmiths in Andover. The Cromlech on Howth is a beautifully illustrated and illuminated poem published in 1861.

Rare book of Irish art and poetry makes its way to Andover

One of the beautifully made pages of the Cromlech on Howth book showing the art and poetry of 19th century Ireland.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social