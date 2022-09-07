GOWANDA — New York State Forest Rangers started a search Monday evening in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area after a vehicle was left in a parking lot.
Due to the dangerous, steep drop-offs, use of Zoar Valley is only permitted sunrise to sunset. The vehicle was registered to an 85-year-old from Florida so Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers were concerned someone could be lost or in need of assistance.
Rangers found that the man’s 56-year-old son from New York City was driving the vehicle and intended to camp in Zoar Valley.
With the rain and flash flood warning, Rangers began hiking down to locate the subject. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rangers located the subject in a tent, camping 20 feet off the edge of the creek at the bottom of the gorge.
Rangers hiked the subject back to his vehicle and issued a ticket for illegal use of the property after sunset.
On the evening of Sept. 2, a Forest Ranger received a call regarding a missing 57-year-old woman last seen on Sept. 1. Family members found the woman’s door left open with her phone and personal belongings still in the house.
The family guessed she had taken her dog for a walk. Four Rangers, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, New York State Police and more than 100 volunteers from local fire departments and the search federation assisted with the search.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, deputies located the subject and her dog at a relative’s home approximately 10 miles from her residence. The subject appeared in good health but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.