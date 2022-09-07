New York State DEC

GOWANDA — New York State Forest Rangers started a search Monday evening in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area after a vehicle was left in a parking lot.

Due to the dangerous, steep drop-offs, use of Zoar Valley is only permitted sunrise to sunset. The vehicle was registered to an 85-year-old from Florida so Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers were concerned someone could be lost or in need of assistance.

