Randolph vets, parade units sought for Appreciation Day

The 6th annual Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day is set for Aug. 13. Participating veterans and parade units are being sought. Shown is one veterans group of several that marched in a previous parade.

RANDOLPH — Area residents will have the opportunity to show their pride and gratitude to local U.S. military veterans and active duty service members Aug. 13 at the 6th annual Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day.

Hosted by the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC) and the Randolph American Legion, this event was created to honor all veterans who have served their country. Any local or visiting veteran or military personnel on active duty are encouraged to participate.

