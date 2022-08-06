Randolph vets, parade units sought for Appreciation Day

RANDOLPH — Area residents will have the opportunity to show their pride and gratitude to local U.S. military veterans and active duty service members Aug. 13 at the 6th annual Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day.
Hosted by the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC) and the Randolph American Legion, this event was created to honor all veterans who have served their country. Any local or visiting veteran or military personnel on active duty are encouraged to participate.
Parade units and marchers are being sought to participate in thanking local veterans and service members. In addition to veterans, marching groups, bands, floats and community organizations are also welcome to take part.
“We encourage floats that can carry veterans but, since we are trying to keep the focus on the veterans, we ask that there are no fire trucks or emergency vehicles in the parade,” said RACDC Director Deb Miller.
Miller said family members are encouraged to bring an 8-by-10-inch photo or larger of their deceased veteran or military member who cannot attend and march in the parade.
“Help us thank the brave men and women who have served our country by wearing red, white and blue, waving an American flag, creating a banner or standing by the curb and cheering,” she said.
Parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m. at the truck stop and R&M Restaurant parking lot where the parade will step off at 10:30. Marchers will be grouped by wars starting with World War I, then World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War and so on. The parade will proceed down Main Street to Bank Street, then continue on to Jamestown Street and conclude at the Randolph American Legion where a picnic lunch will be served to all veterans. The Randolph Boy Scouts will be grilling hot dogs and desserts will be provided by community members and the legion.
Wagons and trailers will be available for veterans who are unable to walk the parade route. Any veteran needing a ride in the parade is asked to contact the legion at (716) 358-4906 or stop in and sign up by Aug. 7.
The Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day and parade began in August 2016 after Vietnam veteran Garry Root and his wife, Kathy, presented the idea to Randolph Supervisor Dale Senn. It was met with such enthusiasm that it has continued to be an annual event in Randolph and is held every second Saturday in August.
Root, who has been part of the planning every year since, said a parade is the best way for people to show they care, and it’s a way the veterans can see the “thank you” to them in person. He said it’s not like a letter or word-of-mouth, it’s right there in front of them.
“They see the people waving and cheering, and it’s a good feeling,” he said. “Just a simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way and it’s a great healing.”
Root said there’s a surprise in store for both marchers and people watching this year’s parade. He wouldn’t reveal or give a clue about what it might be except that it’s big — very big.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation or contributing picnic items/desserts should contact RACDC at (716) 358-9701 ext. 208. Miller thanks the gracious donors and volunteers in advance.