LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A 23-year-old Randolph, N.Y., man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on a McKean County road.
Pennsylvania State Police based in Lewis Run reported that Austin Shaffer was pronounced dead by the county coroner at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Lindholm Road in Keating Township.
Troopers said Shaffer was traveling north on Lindholm Road, north of Viaduct Road, when he encountered a left turn in the roadway. Shaffer left the northbound side of the roadway for unknown reasons and was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle. Subsequently, Shaffer was thrown from the bike.
State police were assisted at the scene by Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Donovan’s Towing and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.