Randolph honors vets on Veterans Appreciation Day

RANDOLPH — Community members and area residents lined Main Street Saturday to watch the 7th annual Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day parade.
All branches of the United States military were represented in the celebration that began at the R&M Restaurant and proceeded to American Legion Post 181 on Jamestown Street where the veterans were welcomed, recognized and served lunch.
Attending veterans represented World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam War, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan and the Iraq War. People showed their support and gratitude to the local men and women who have bravely served their country.
As the parade units marched, they were honored by an awe-inspiring, 30-by-50-foot American flag billowing in the morning breeze. At last year’s event, Vietnam veteran Garry Root and his wife, Kathy, of Randolph surprised the veterans and community with this giant flag that greeted them along the parade route.
The flag was generously donated to the Roots by Randy Pittman, owner of the Blue Goose Fruit Market and Bakery store in Hancock, Md. For many years while traveling, the Roots passed the Blue Goose store, always admiring the flag on display.
In the spring of 2021, they stopped by to ask how the store got its flag. Coincidentally, Pittman who also served in Vietnam, happened to have an extra one that was scheduled to be properly destroyed and he gave it to the Roots. The flag was brought home and repaired by a local Amish craftsman, then displayed at last year’s event from the aerial ladder of a tower fire truck, high above the parade route.
Now, the town can display an impressive symbol of patriotism to honor its veterans and active duty members.
THE OLDEST veteran to participate in this year’s event was 97-year-old Bruce Zunner, a WWII veteran who served in G Company, 7th Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Division during World War II. He spent nine months overseas fighting in Hitler’s war in Europe. On April 18, 1945, he was wounded in both arms and a leg and subsequently received the Purple Heart.
Tom Congdon of Randolph and Tim Wagner of Portland participated in the day’s events. Both held the rank of E-6 while serving as U.S. Navy Sonar Technicians during the Vietnam War. Wagner said they were in the reserves together for 15 years and this was his first time to take part in the event.
Congdon commented on what the special day means to him. He said some veterans are still able to get into their uniforms while others may not be able to squeeze into them, but it’s not necessarily all about the uniform — it’s the camaraderie.
“You meet people at this event that maybe you have never met before and you have a chance to share military experiences,” he said. “We’re happy those people can be here. It’s just a nice time for us to get together.”
Randolph resident Bruce Gillen, who was a commander in the nurse corps of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, said this day gives him and other local veterans recognition of their service. He said it’s unexpected for a small farming town like Randolph to have an event like this.
“I don’t know if they have big celebrations to honor veterans anymore in bigger towns,” he said. “Years ago, we used to march in the parade in Jamestown when they had the Reserve Center there.”
The first Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day began in August 2016, after Root presented the idea to Town Supervisor Dale Senn. It was met with such enthusiasm that it has continued to be an annual event.
“A parade is the best way for people to show they care, and it’s a way the veterans can physically see the “thank you” to them in person. It’s not like a letter or word-of-mouth — it’s right there in front of them,” Root said. “They see the people waving and cheering, and it’s a good feeling. Just a simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way and it’s a great healing.”
The Randolph Area Veterans Appreciation Day event takes place the second Saturday of August every year. Hosted by the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation and the Randolph American Legion, the event was created to honor all veterans who have served their country, as well as military personnel on active duty.