RANDOLPH — The Randolph Fire Company has been notified that it will receive a $46,542 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The FEMA grant was announced by Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-Pendleton.
“I’m pleased to announce a FEMA grant for the Randolph Fire Company to bolster their firefighting operations and enhance safety measures,” Langworthy said. “These grants will provide crucial resources for advanced equipment, essential training programs, and strengthening our first responders’ ability to respond effectively to emergencies."
Randolph Fire Chief Donald McElwain thanked Langworthy for his support in securing the grant and ensuring Randolph first responders are well-equipped.
"This FEMA grant will enable us to further enhance our capabilities, invest in essential equipment and training, and ultimately save more lives within our community," McElwain said.
The primary goal of such grants, according to FEMA, is to enhance the safety and effectiveness of first responders while also improving their ability to respond to emergencies and disasters with funds for vehicles, equipment and training.