RANDOLPH — Students in the Randolph Central School District officially began their school year Wednesday, but instead of returning to the classroom with masks and shields, the first two weeks will be done virtually from home.
It’s part of the district’s phased approach, explained Superintendent Kaine Kelly, which will see online learning as a primary option through Sept. 25 with select students attending in-person classes beginning Sept. 14.
“We have the sneaking suspicion that we could be spending more time online this year than we do in person, so we want to make sure we’re up and running with that,” he said. “Plus, we felt that was the best way to get all of our safety protocols and trainings out of the way.”
During August, the district held online meetings with parents and staff, informing them of the tentative plan and answering questions as well as taking in ideas offered by attendees. Kelly said the meetings contained plenty of support and positivity.
“They’ve gone as well as I could expect them to go,” he said. “Obviously these are very uncertain and difficult times for everybody, but our community, our staff and everybody has been very supportive.”
During Phase 2 of the plan, Kelly said students in Pre-K through third grade and self-contained special education students will begin attending the school in full. Then on Sept. 28, a hybrid schedule with cohort model scheduling will commence for grades four through 12.
Among the unknowns in reopening that Kelly said the district is most curious in figuring out is how the drop-offs and pick-ups will go at the start and end of each school day.
“We put out a call to our school community saying we were concerned about transportation because our capacity is limited,” he explained. “We’ve asked any parents who can drive their kids to please drive their kids to school, and we’ve got an overwhelming response from our community.”
However, with Randolph’s campus up on a hill not far from downtown, and access to both the elementary and middle/high school buildings served by only two driveways, Kelly said there won’t be a lot of room for dozens of vehicles.
“It’s a bit of a logistical puzzle in order for us to get all of our parents in and get the kids dropped off and then get the buses in and get the kids dropped off, and then the reverse of that at dismissal,” he said. “One of the nice byproducts our phased approach is that we’re slowly going to build that up to capacity because I definitely think it will be a challenge.”
In the meantime, Kelly said the district continues to ask the parents and community for their patience and trust in the school, which they’ve tried to maintain from the start.
“We’re following all the protocols and procedures that have been given to us by New York state, and so we’re going to ask that they and their kids embrace the rules that we put forward,” he added. “If we all work through this together, I think we stand a much better chance of staying open.”
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)