Randolph Central, Randolph Academy team up for staff appreciation

RANDOLPH — Randolph Central School officials showed their appreciation and gratitude to all staff on Oct. 6 as they hosted “Food Truck Thursday” on campus.
The district partnered with their neighbors at Randolph Academy by having the RA “Food Lab” food truck onsite to serve lunch.
The administration at Randolph Central first conceived the idea for “Food Truck Thursday” this summer to honor and thank their staff for all of their hard work, not just during a pandemic but daily.
“They are the lifeblood of this organization. We believe very strongly at RCS that every one of our employees plays a key role in helping our students achieve their goals,” said Kaine Kelly, district superintendent. “Regardless of the position they hold, each staff member at RCS recognizes the potential they have to positively impact a child and dramatically affect the trajectory of their lives forever. They understand the gravity of that responsibility, and they do not take it lightly.”
Food Truck Thursday showcased the partnership Randolph Central has with Randolph Academy and New Directions. Over the past half-dozen years, the schools have taken great strides in building their partnership, growing to include multiple events and activities.
On Tuesday, both schools were expected to hold a staff development day with staff from both districts collaborating for an in-service at Randolph Central to hear motivational speaker Duncan Kirkwood. Kirkwood planned to return Wednesday to speak to the students about how to “unleash their greatness.”
Randolph Central and Randolph Academy are also working on a share agreement for an advanced agricultural program. This shared agreement is still in the proposal stage and has not been finalized.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with our neighbors to put on this amazing event,” said Danielle Cook, Randolph Academy superintendent. “We value our own teachers and staff but also educators across New York state.”
To help with an event that validates hard work in education was rewarding for everyone involved, Cook said. She said students impress them with the work that they do every day, and Food Truck Thursday was another shining moment.
“With guidance from our culinary teachers, our students successfully served close to 150 delicious lunches with skillful professionalism,” she added. “We thank our partners in education, neighbors, and friends at Randolph Central for inviting us to participate.”
Kelly expressed his appreciation for his staff and neighbors, saying the students and staff from the Randolph Academy did a fantastic job providing Randolph Central staff with a diverse menu full of delicious food.
“The service was impeccable, and it was heartwarming to see our staff interacting with the students from the Academy. This event was a great success and based on the feedback I have received, it was very much appreciated by our deserving staff,” Kelly said. “We are excited by the partnership with our neighbors and see the potential for numerous collaborations that can greatly enhance the experience of both student bodies.”