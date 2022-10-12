Randolph Central, Randolph Academy team up for staff appreciation

Randolph Academy culinary students with their culinary teachers, Randolph Central superintendent Kaine Kelly and Randolph Academy superintendent Danielle Cook.

 Photo provided

RANDOLPH — Randolph Central School officials showed their appreciation and gratitude to all staff on Oct. 6 as they hosted “Food Truck Thursday” on campus.

The district partnered with their neighbors at Randolph Academy by having the RA “Food Lab” food truck onsite to serve lunch.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social