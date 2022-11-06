Randolph Academy presents ‘Golden Apple’ Awards

Randolph Academy elementary teacher Chelsea Dimpfl (left) and behavioral support specialist Julie Lafferty have been chosen as the district’s ‘Golden Apple’ Award recipients this fall. The awards are given annually to recognize an individual's outstanding performance, behavior, professionalism and achievement from each of the district’s two campuses.

RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has named teacher and team leader Chelsea Dimpfl and behavioral support specialist Julie Lafferty as its 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients.

