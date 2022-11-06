Randolph Academy presents ‘Golden Apple’ Awards

RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has named teacher and team leader Chelsea Dimpfl and behavioral support specialist Julie Lafferty as its 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients.
The awards are given annually to recognize an individual's outstanding performance, behavior, professionalism and achievement from each of the district’s two campuses.
Dimpfl, an elementary teacher on the Randolph campus who joined the district in 2019, has earned a reputation for embracing innovation and her dedication to her students and colleagues, even in the face of unforeseeable changes.
“Mrs. Dimpfl embraced a new reading curriculum and implemented a new data-driven instructional approach quickly by engaging students in the assessment process early in the school year,” said Superintendent Danielle Cook. “She routinely meets staffing and enrollment changes with a positive attitude and a smile on her face, and that’s critical to creating a positive culture.”
From staffing fluctuations to pandemic pivoting, Dimpfl has steadily demonstrated and increased her leadership abilities, including becoming Elementary Team Leader earlier this year.
Dimpfl, a resident of Frewsburg, also successfully completed a master’s degree recently, propelling her into eligibility for professional certification.
Lafferty has served as a behavioral support specialist for the district’s Hamburg campus since 2012. She is known for understanding power struggles and giving students a voice and avenue to express themselves, as opposed to demanding that they meet adult expectations.
“Ms. Lafferty’s experience and knowledge are an invaluable asset to us all,” Cook added. “She’s a staunch supporter of our students, teachers and administration, able to understand multiple perspectives. She also consistently reminds us of the need to put people first, recognizing that we’re all human. Put simply, she makes our school a better place.”
Lafferty holds students to high expectations and does not diminish them in the face of behavioral conflict.
Lafferty, a resident of Blasdell, also serves as a staff mentor, guiding new employees on the importance of creating boundaries for students and explaining their importance in creating a culture of respect.