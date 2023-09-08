OLEAN — Hundreds of medical personnel will be on hand to offer free services this weekend.
The Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m to noon Sunday at the Olean YMCA, organizers said. The community host groups sponsoring the event are SUNY Jamestown Community College, St. Bonaventure University’s BonaResponds, Olean City School District and the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
The clinic is the third in the greater Olean area in six years. The first was in 2017 at St. Bonaventure, while the second was in 2021 at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus. Several RAM clinics have also been held in Belmont.
“I think it’s going to be bigger and better than last time,” said Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Olean campus, noting word of mouth from those who attended previous events has spread with positive results. “People are coming up to me on the street about it.”
Snyder said there are more than 200 medical personnel signed up to volunteer, and more than 500 volunteer shifts have been covered to support the effort.
RAM, founded in 1985, provides free healthcare services nationally through clinics.
All services are provided by volunteer medical providers, including doctors, nurses, dentists and optometrists. Providers are coming from as far away as New York City, Snyder said, and local universities including University at Buffalo, St. Bonaventure, Canisius and Delphi are sending dental, medical and nursing students and instructors to aid the effort.
There is no cost to patients, no documentation required and no verification of income or residency.
“We don’t ask for ID, we don’t ask for insurance,” Snyder said. “People can trust that it’s free, it’s confidential.”
Care is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot at the YMCA will open at midnight on Friday night. As patients arrive, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.
Those who would like services, especially dental services, are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and remain in their vehicles until the clinic opens in the morning. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
Jim Mahar of BonaResponds said the clinics are possibly the best effort the nonprofit assists with “which is saying a lot” as the group works locally and internationally. This is the fifth clinic the group has assisted.
“People can’t believe it is free,” Mahar said, adding that incredulity is the biggest problem in getting more people to take advantage of the services. “Show up and get help — that easy.”
One of the best parts of the clinic, he said, is how he loves “to see everyone working together. Kind of like everything should be.”
Coinciding with the clinic, community programs and services, school-related resources, games, activities and giveaways are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon for the Olean Intermediate Middle School track area on Wayne Street.
The Out of This World Welcome Back event features four large tents with Olean schools programs with educational resources, games, and activities; Cattaraugus County Department of Health nurses offering childhood immunizations and education; the YMCA’s Extended School Day programs and Head Start and Early Head Start.
Smaller tents and tables will offer games, activities, giveaways and information from almost two dozen organizations.
The YMCA, which will close at 1 p.m. Friday and reopen for regular use at 5 a.m. Monday, will host family activities and games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Snyder specifically thanked area nonprofits and businesses which have raised funds to pay for food and lodging for visiting medical volunteers.
“This is the only way we can do this, is by donations,” she said.
Visit ramusa.org for more information on the clinic and the organization.
