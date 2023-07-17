WELLSVILLE — A kaleidoscope of colorful hot air balloons floating in a summer sky over green fields, azure rivers, forests, and past barns is a natural subject for artistic impression whether through the lens of a camera or eye of the painter.
In the early years of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally, local artist A. Thomas O’Grady, who already had an international reputation for his Americana artworks, was tapped to produce a poster to attract people to the Rally. His first posters were mostly informative, but before long O’Grady couldn’t resist his natural style and began creating posters that doubled as works of art.
To this day many of his posters decorate the walls of Wellsville businesses and homes and beyond.
O’Grady started the tradition of featuring the Balloonmeister’s balloon in his depictions as well as local points of interest, such as the Pink House, depot, library, well-known barns, local wildlife and more. After creating more than three dozen Rally artworks, O’Grady retired.
After that, the rally committee held a series of contests for several years, to attract another artist who could uphold the O’Grady style and popularity. Finally in 2016 an artist came forward — local woman Tracy Hetzel.
Hetzel is a 1987 graduate of Wellsville High. She readily admits that O’Grady was one of her greatest art influencers as she grew up in Wellsville and appreciated the artworks he created for the Rally.
She attended art school at Alfred University before receiving her bachelor’s degree in art history from the University at Buffalo.
She is a well-known illustrator. Her watercolors consist mostly of fashion illustrations and portraits. Her illustrations have been featured in monthly publications; the New York Coffee Festival, Paris Fashion Week, the United Nations, Times Square, and for America’s Promise, Colon and Alma Powell Foundation.
She has written and illustrated a children’s book about her hometown called W(Ella’s)ville. She also makes and sells hand-bound journals and is the Creative Director at Graphic Essentials, a marketing and design firm in Baltimore, Maryland. Links are available on her blog: LongBlueStraw.com.
Tracy currently lives in Baltimore with her husband and their two children. Her parents, Barb and Rich Hetzel still reside in Wellsville. Tracy visits her beloved hometown as often as she can.
In 2017, Hetzel became the official Great Wellsvillle Balloon Rally artist. Following in O’Grady’s footsteps she has created posters for the Rally that depict local points of interest, most often focusing on Main Street landscapes. Her first poster for the Rally was a depiction of the Pink House. Her most recent creation features the entire village.
Hetzel’s posters are available in two sizes, wherever Rally merchandise is sold locally.