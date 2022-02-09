ELLICOTTVILLE — A long unused rail spur between Gowanda and Cattaraugus could become home to a new outdoor recreation experience in Cattaraugus County.
Revolution Rail Co., a North Creek, N.Y.-based company with railbike operations in three states, is proposing to lease a portion of the Dayton-to-Cattaraugus spur of the New York and Lake Erie Railroad from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
The company started in July 2017 on a section of the unused Adirondack Railroad in North Creek with six custom railbikes. It has since expanded to Hadley, N.Y., Cape May, N.J., and South Fork, Colo.
The IDA owns the New York and Lake Erie Railroad property and tracks which run from Gowanda through ayton, South Dayton and Cherry Creek to Waterboro, and the unused spur from Dayton to Cattaraugus.
Revolution Rail Co. is interested in leasing 2-3 miles of track for its out and back operation. Reservations are required and are available online. The two- and four-passenger railbikes are independent, lightweight and easy to pedal. They can also link together like a train. A company guide talks about the history and nature of the area.
The IDA acquitted the rail line from the bankrupt Conrail in 1980 when it the track still stretched from Salamanca, through Little Valley and Cattaraugus, to Dayton and Gowanda. Robert O. Dingman Jr. was hired to operate the railroad when companies along the line were still in business.
Today, there are few businesses along the remaining line. The Salamanca to Cattaraugus section was torn up and turned into the Pat McGee Trail.
A slide north of Cattaraugus closed that section and the remaining business dependent on the rail turned to trucks. That company, Setterstix, closed last year and moved south.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the company first approached the IDA with its proposal in October.
“It has some of the nicest scenery in the county,” Wiktor said. “It’s an asset we’ve had on the ground since 1980.”
The unused spur that closed in 2008 after heavy rains undermined a section of the track between Cattaraugus and Broadway Road. The railbike operation is relatively flat and would not include the slide section.
The New York & Lake Erie Railroad offers train rides between Gowanda and South Dayton for holidays and special events.
Revolution Rail Co. officials want to survey the rail spur this spring as they work out a lease agreement and insurance issues. Wiktor told the IDA board he hoped to have that agreement prepared in time for the March meeting.
The IDA board got a briefing on a proposed $26 million capital construction bond to fund a new $12 million graduate student housing facility at St. Bonaventure University, an $8 million renovation and upgrade of Plassmann Hall, one of the campus’ oldest buildings, renovations to the student townhouses at the east end of campus, roof replacement on several residential and educational buildings and major electrical upgrades.
Wiktor said the request for tax-exempt bonds to fund the capital program is expected to be before the IDA board next month.
The board also authorized the owner of the Olean Manor Inc., which owns Field of Dreams, an assisted care living facility in Allegany, to refinance its $18.6 million mortgage with HSBC Bank USA to Community Bank NA.