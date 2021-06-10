OLEAN — The grand opening of the new-and-improved outdoor seating area at Rafi’s Platter on Wayne Street is set for 5 p.m. today to welcome the summer season.
“After dealing with COVID for the last year and a half it will be a nice break to be able to go out and enjoy a nice atmosphere on our fully covered patio,” Amber Rafi-Sultan, co-owner, said. “This will be a sneak peak into our busy patio summer.”
The expanded outdoor seating now allows for about 130 to 140 diners, with a large television. Built-in benches front the newly paved parking lot.
“We will be donating some of our proceeds (of the opening event) to the Olean YMCA and the Bradford YMCA,” Rafi-Sultan said. “(I) want to give back to the community that has shown so much love and support.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music on Thursdays with Alex Cole and various musicians and bands during the summer months.