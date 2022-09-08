Queen Elizabeth II passes

Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of a new building at the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, United Kingdom on July 15, 2022.

 ZUMA Press/TNS

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Elizabeth and Philip

Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose during their honeymoon, Nov. 25, 1947, in Broadlands estate, Hampshire.
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II greets Chancellor Lawrence Kimpton of the University of Chicago during the British monarch's visit to Chicago on July 6, 1959.

