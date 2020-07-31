Quaker Run Multi-Use Trail taking shape in Allegany State Park

QUAKER RUN — Construction has begun on the nearly $2 million Quaker Run Multi-Use Trail in the Quaker area of Allegany State Park.
Jay Bailey, Allegany Region director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said phase one of the trail runs 1.6 miles from Taft Trail to the Quaker Store.
The project includes improvement of the existing 2,650-foot bike path and development of an additional 4,050 feet of trail.
Some areas of the new trail have already been paved by contractor Union Concrete and Construction Co. of West Seneca. Other areas have been roughed in and gravel compacted on the surface.
There will be four bridges crossing Quaker Run — three 60-foot bridges and one 20-foot bridge. Steel has been placed for the spans, which await decking.
The Quaker Run Multi-Use Trail is a key transportation and recreation trail designed to provide a safe and enjoyable means of biking or hiking around the Quaker Run area.
Bailey said the second phase of the project is in design. Phase one of the new trail should be ready for the public this fall, he said.