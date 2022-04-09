ARE THERE ANY SPECIAL CATS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION?
Yes, Willie is a sweet, wonderful senior kitty who was surrendered to the SPCA in early December. He's diabetic, so gets blood glucose checked daily and insulin if needed. Loves comfy beds and needs someone who is comfortable with a slightly special needs cat with a sweet disposition.
WHAT IMPROVEMENTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED?
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is fortunate to have a community that is generous and very supportive. From the County Legislature, to area pet lovers, businesses and donors, plus volunteers putting hard work into offsite events. This has allowed the SPCA to upgrade the medical area and to add new doors and windows where needed.
Over recent years with funding from grants the SPCA was able to complete a new heating and air conditioning system, and replace the roof. They have just applied for a grant to upgrade the security system to improve safety for staff and animals. The SPCA is looking for help with writing grants. If you are interested please email jobs.spacattco@yahoo.com.
As donations come in and funds are raised, renovations of the animal areas are on the agenda to make life more comfortable for the dogs and cats.
DOES THE SPCA WORK COOPERATIVELY WITH OTHER ANIMAL SHELTERS?
All animal shelters have the same goal, to protect animals from harm and to help them find loving homes, so working with other shelters is rewarding and helpful. Allegany County was fortunate to have a million dollar donor who loved animals, and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County has been utilizing their new S/N clinic for the cats and dogs.
During disasters like hurricanes and tornados, everyone pitches in to help each other through the hard times, from taking in animals when a shelter has been damaged or destroyed, to traveling to the scene to help set things right. Sometimes high kill shelters will offer dogs to other shelters and that helps to save dogs lives and helps the overcrowded shelter. Everyone benefits, most importantly, the dogs. Readers may remember the “hoarding” situation on a Farmersville farm a few years ago, with more than 200 animals.
Every shelter near and far offered to help as they could. Horses, birds, cats, dogs and more were successfully housed. Local rescues in Buffalo have publicized some of the SPCA’s longer term resident dogs in hopes to help find them homes.
DO YOU NEED VOLUNTEERS?
YES, the SPCA needs volunteers. And they would love to hear ideas for a signature fundraising event. In addition, the SPCA is looking for a volunteer coordinator to help coordinate events. Events help to bring in much needed funds for critical things like vet bills and more. Energetic, creative, hardworking animal lovers are encouraged to contact the SPCA if you have an interest in helping. Email: jobs.spcacattco@yahoo.com
CAN I ADOPT A DOG FROM YOUR SPCA AND HAVE IT SHIPPED TO ME?
There have been mentions in the news of adopted animals being delivered to the new owner, just like people can order a car online and have it delivered to their door. The SPCA does not offer that service at this time, but makes every effort to accommodate the needs of adopters. They do not have geographic requirements so you do not need to live in the area to adopt.
WHAT IS THE SEASON FOR KITTENS AND PUPPIES?
It’s coming up right now. In fact, two sets of 15 cats were seized recently from hoarding situations. Pregnant mothers, and new kittens have already arrived at the shelter, as well as puppies. Quite a surprise to open a door off the lobby last summer to find 12 darling puppies and their mother racing around the room. If you’re looking for a particular pet, visit the SPCA to see who is available or check out the website or petfinder.com to see who is looking for a loving home.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760. 716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 4 p.m., closed Monday. spcacattco.org or petfinder.com to see who is ready for adoption.