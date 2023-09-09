GREAT VALLEY — Dan and Diane Pawlowski are busy readying Pumpkinville for opening for its 28th year at its current location on Sept. 16.
The Sugartown Road location is a fall destination for tens of thousands of Cattaraugus County residents and other Western New Yorkers.
The pumpkins from the nearby fields come in all sizes. There are also different colors of ornamental pumpkins that are growing in popularity for fall yard displays.
A dry early season threatened the pumpkin crop, but it has largely recovered with rainfall in July and August, Dan pointed out during a tour of the pumpkin fields Friday. Warm weather this month has spurred growth as well.
Field crews will begin picking pumpkins soon, Dan said. They will be stacked and ready for kids and parents to pick when they visit Pumpkinville. The staff numbers about 100 employees at the height of the season.
The Pawlowskis have a couple of new attractions they are adding for their 28th year: Tractor Mac, a singing tractor, and eight paintball stations to shoot at targets, which will compliment the apple cannons.
Last year, the new attraction was a truck-mounted compressed air candy canon that fires candy downrange for children to chase.
“We’ve been working hard here since mid-August to get everything ready, but we started working on this year’s Pumpkinville back in November,” Dan said. That included ordering Tractor Mac.
The addition of paintball guns and targets is expected to help ease pressure on the popular apple canons, which led to lines of visitors waiting. Both are run on compressed air.
The recently-added ropes course has become very as popular as the older jumping pillows attraction. Also popular are the cow train ride and Pumpkinville Express train rides, as well as the carousel.
There are different packages for activities and weekend prices are $1 more than weekdays. There is a $2 per person savings by ordering and paying online at www.pumpkinville.com.
There’s lots more than just pumpkins at Pumpkinville. This year’s corn maze salutes WGRZ-TV in Buffalo.
Pumpkinville remains the only commercial cider mill in Cattaraugus County as Cummings Cider Mill in Portville will not open again this year.
“We’re going to start squeezing apples next Wednesday,” Dan said. After the opening, people can watch the cider press in action.
The perfect match for the cider is the pumpkin donuts Pumpkinville’s bakery, overseen by Diane, is famous for. There are a variety of other confections.
For parents, there’s the wine and beer pavilion, which opened a few years ago. You’ll be able to order wine, Ellicottville Brewing Company’s Pumpkinville Beer and other craft beers. There is comfortable seating and several giant-screen TVs in the pavilion.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — rain or shine — through Oct. 31. There is no admission fee.