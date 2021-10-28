WESTONS MILLS — Pumpkins will once again fly through the air in Westons Mills.
The Great Pumpkin Shoot, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will be held at Besecker & Coss, 1553 Olean-Portville Road, on Nov. 7, with registration starting at noon.
The shoot is an outdoor, rain or shine, event for teams of three. One person shoots the pumpkin at several paper targets, while the other two persons hold the ends of a giant slingshot, both provided by Besecker & Coss.
The cost is $15 to register, which gives the team one pumpkin. Additional pumpkins can be bought for $5 if the team wants to shoot another round.
Each target is a winner of either cash or prizes worth between $50 and $100. One target offers a grand prize, and not even the organizers know which target has which prize until all the targets have been shot. Pictures of the donated prizes can be seen on Facebook prior to the event.
Each year, the event’s proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit. This year, Operation Warm Hearts, at 318 N. Union St., was chosen. They purchase and distribute (for free) brand new coats, hats, mittens/gloves, scarfs; personal and care items for youth, from newborn to 18 years old. Since 2020 when they first began, Operation Warm Hearts has expanded, now covering Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties.
“We are so grateful that the organizers of the great pumpkin shoot have chosen us as their Recipient,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president and co-founder of Operation Warm Hearts. “The proceeds from this fun even will help us keep some of the youngest members of our community warm and snuggly this winter. The team members have been a joy to work with and their generosity is just amazing.”
There’s more than flying pumpkins at The Great Pumpkin Shoot.
“We have free donuts, free coffee, and free hot chocolate,” said Lynn Zalepa, one of the organizers. “We also have a lottery raffle and a happy-hour raffle. …The committee knows 2020, in Olean, was a kick in the stomach. (We know) the Pumpkin Shoot could only survive if local businesses could find it in their hearts to donate again to our event.”
“Our volunteers have found Olean area people and local businesses are getting back to their routine and want to show support for our community,” said Keri Simon, co-organizer. “The Pumpkin Shoot also gets their pumpkin donation from Pumpkinville.”
The event was started 12 years ago by Red Gray and John Gerringer Sr., whose adult children have taken over the organizing.
If you want to donate to this event call Besecker & Coss Appliance at (716) 372-0565.
“Bring your tents, bring your chairs, WE supply the FUN,” Zalepa said.