WELLSVILLE — Long-time firefighters, associates and two police officers were honored this week during the 107th Allegany County Fire Convention.
Gathering for the firefighters’ annual meeting Wednesday, the Volunteer Firefighters Associated of Allegany County remembered the 28 volunteers who passed away this past year. Candles were lit for each, and a bell was rung as each name was called.
Usually, the Fireman of the Year Award is presented, but this year two Wellsville village police officers were recognized for their valuable service to the fire department and the village of Wellsville.
Officers Jared Mattison and Seth Farrand were recognized for heroism for two separate instances.
In his nomination letter, Wellsville’s Kevin Fleischman, outgoing president of the association, wrote, “On Feb. 7, 2023, at 2:26 p.m. Wellsville fire department, ambulance corps, and police department were dispatched for a water rescue with a man in the Genesee River at Island Park. Before the arrival of the fire department, Officer Jared Mattison entered the water to bring the subject to safety. Officer Mattison’s quick actions help make for a better outcome of the situation.
“On May 2, 2023, at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wellsville fire department, ambulance corps, and police department were dispatched to a working structure fire at 46 N. Broad St. Wellsville Police Department was on the scene prior to the fire department’s arrival and found the fire on the second floor and through the roof. It was quickly noted by officers Mattison and Ferrand that the occupants from the second floor had made it out of the building, but all of the residents on the first floor had not. Both officers quickly got all the first-floor residents out of the house and to safety.”
Fleischman said, “The Wellsville Fire Department would like to recognize both officers for their acts of heroism that morning in getting the rest of the tenants out of the building unharmed.”
Mattison and Ferrand were awarded plaques recognizing their heroism.
The fire department continued its recognition of local services. Fleishman said, “During the past year there have been several incidents which required several agencies to pool resources to perform different tasks to save a life. Coordinated efforts at incidents throughout Allegany County demonstrated the results of good training teamwork and, most importantly, professionalism.”
Fleischman said there used to be a belief that it would take more than one patient to require multi-agency responses.
“The times have changed,” he said. “To the credit of several of the emergency service agencies in our county so have we. Some incidents involve one patient, others several patients. Several calls strained the system resources. It was during those calls that our county agencies demonstrated the ability to come together as a team to provide support for families and most important for the victims and patients themselves.”
Usually, Fleischman said, the convention gives recognition to one or two agencies or providers.
“This year we are giving recognition to the professionalism and inter-agency teamwork by several agencies to our county — New York State Police, Medical Transport Service, Mercy Flight and Life Net,” he said. “The ability of these agencies and personnel to perform the single task of caring for others in the best way possible, often under the worst circumstances, provides comfort and care for the citizens and visitors of Allegany County.”
Representatives of each agency came forward to receive awards.
Two fire departments, Andover and New Hudson, were also recognized for their projects highlighting Fire Prevention Week.
Fire coordinator Jeff Luckey and EMS coordinator Bonnie VanHousen were also recognized for their service.
Recognized for their years of service to the fire department were, for 59 years, Donald Stevens; for 55 years of service, Bill Day Sr.; and for 50 years of service, Stan Ingraham and Dennis Perkins.
The deceased firefighters honored in the opening ceremony include: Larry Muscat, Clark Perry Jr. and Bob Pryor of Allentown; Margaret Guinnip of Alma; Robert Emery, William Greene, Ken Grey, David Helveston and Ken Lehman of Andover; Ronald Thompson of Belfast; Sharon Chase and Dennis L. Young of Belmont; Phil Gappa, Bob Gordon, and Tom McKay of Bolivar; Ann Zelko of Clarksville; Leroy Clark and Tom McQueen of Cuba; Ed Baumgardner and George Cotton of Friendship; Robert Lehman of the Wellsville Dyke Street Engine Company #2; William Hendrick; Harold Thomas Hoffman, and John Riley of the Wellsville Emerald Hook and Ladder Co.; Ed Flurschutz, and Jarrid Matteson of the Wellsville Fire Co.; Daryl Lewis of Whitesville and Max Smith of Wiscoy-Rossburg.
The new officers for the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Allegany County are president Brad Mattison of Whitesville, first vice president Joe Capute of Andover, second vice president Dave Thompson of Bolivar, sergeant at arms Les Jones of Bolivar, secretary Emily Ormsby of Almond, assistant secretary Margo Jennings of Belfast, treasurer Neal Green of Belfast, assistant treasurer Dave Jennings of Belfast, chaplain Bill Willson of Belmont and assistant chaplain Jim Ryan of Angelica.
The 2023 convention staged competitions and trainings throughout the week, culminating with a grand parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The 2024 Allegany County Fire Convention will take place in Whitesville.