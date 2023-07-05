WELLSVILLE — For the last several months, the Wellsville Fire Department has been planning the annual Allegany County Firemen’s Convention and the festivities will get started next Wednesday.
The Wellsville Fire Department will host the 107th convention on July 12-15, with most events to take place after 6 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the games and festivities.
County EMS Coordinator Bonnie VanHousen, who was president of the first convention, post-COVID, in 2022 in Rushford, said the annual convention is more than just a fun time for firefighters — but that is a big part of it.
“It is usually a bad day when firefighters come together,” she noted, saying that the convention allows firefighters the opportunity to get to know each other while also “playing” games that not only hone their skills but also allows them to learn to work together. “It is a time for camaraderie,” she said.
There are 27 active volunteer fire and emergency departments in Allegany County with 1,152 EMS and firefighting responders, both men and women. They are A.E Crandall Hook and Ladder Company of Alfred and fire departments in Alfred Station, Allentown, Alma, Almond, Angelica, Andover, Belfast, Birdsall, Canaseraga, Centerville, Clarksville, Fillmore, Cuba, Oramel, Friendship, Houghton, New Hudson, Richburg-Wirt, Rushford, Scio, Short Tract, Wellsville, Whitesville, Willing and Wiscoy-Rossburg.
Volunteer firefighters undergo an initial 79 hours of basic training before putting on the jacket and helmet and heading out to a fire — and many hours of additional training to advance and to keep them current. It costs more than $4,500 to outfit a firefighter, funded by the department and the municipality supporting it.
Volunteer firefighters on active duty in Allegany County receive a state tax credit of $200.
The convention kicks off Wednesday with a 6 p.m. business meeting at the Wellsville High School at 126 W. State St.
The games and festivities will get started at 6 p.m. Thursday. South Main Street will be closed from State to Dyke Street with competitions taking place in front of the fire station and the ambulance bay. The events are also open to the public to come and watch. The fire department will have food and drinks, along with convention shirts for sale.
July 13's competitions will consist of the Midnight Alarm and Bucket Brigade. Registration for the competitions will start at 5 p.m. and the games will start at 6 p.m.
Firefighters from any department in Allegany County are welcome to participate.
On July 14, the Wellsville department will host “nozzle practice,” which used to be known as water fights. The event will also be in front of Fire Headquarters on South Main Street. Registration will start at 5 p.m., with a captains' meeting at 5:45 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m.
Following the competition, there will be live music by the Dave Shields Band until midnight.
On July 15, which is Saturday, the morning will start with the Truck Driving Competition, or “Truck Rodeo,” at the old Dresser-Rand facility at 37 Coats St. Departments participating need to bring apparatus from their own department for the event. Registration will start at 8 a.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m.
Equipment judging for the parade will begin at 3 p.m. sharp at the Wellsville Elementary School at 98 School St.
Lineup for the parade will start at 6 p.m. on Loder Street.
The Grand Parade will start at 7 p.m. and go south on Main Street, ending at East Dyke Street.
After the parade, the street will be closed in front of the Main Street fire station for live music by Off the Wagon and awards will follow. The live music will go until midnight.
Two parades will take place on July 15. The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally Parade will take place at 11 a.m. with lineup on Loder Street at 10 a.m. It will proceed on Main Street to Dyke Street.
The first launch of the Balloon Rally takes place at 6 p.m. July 21 at Island Park.