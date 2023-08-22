WELLSVILE — Most of Main Street, the Tullar and Quackenbush ball fields, the depot, movie theater and more are listed among the 37 potential projects for the village’s $4.8 million grant funds, and the village is looking for public input to choose who gets the funding.
Between June 12 and July 15 the Local Planning Committee for the NY Forward grant funding held an open call for projects seeking funding under the grant program for the renovation and refurbishment of the village. A total of 37 projects were submitted, including everything from painting to reimagining existing spaces.
Included among those projects is a significant number that will increase housing units available downtown, including Shane Vogel’s plan to stabilize the deteriorating Raubers building and create 12 new housing units.
Also among the plans is the extension of the WAG Trail to Madison Street, this from William Dibble, head of the Allegany Trails Association, and from Jones Memorial Hospital CEO Jim Helms, a plan for additional improvements — the installation of an ADA-accessible ramp and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lots.
Mayor Randy Shayler said, “The LPC will be reviewing and evaluating these projects over the coming months to develop a final slate of $6 million to $8 million in funding requests. During that time, the LPC would like to hear from the public on their evaluation of these 37 potential projects.”
A list of all 37 projects can be seen by going to wellsvillenyforward.com/projects.
To provide feedback and evaluation of these 37 potential projects, interested parties may attend the Wellsville NYF Public Workshop no. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wellsville High School cafeteria.
For those who cannot attend the meeting evaluation forms are available online at www.WellsvilleNYForward.com.
Some of the projects not previously listed include develop of a new Chamber of Commerce website and restoration of the building, rehab of the old button factory, enriching services at the Fassett Green Space, enhancing experiences at the Giant Food Mart, renovation and improvement of Quackenbush Field, beautification of Veterans Parkway on lower Madison Street, development of new village branding and signage, improved pedestrian safety along Route 417 and elevate experiences at Tullar Field.
There are also several projects that call for the renovation, stabilization, and creation of living spaces in several downtown buildings. The plans come from both the village and town as well as individual business people and organizations.
According to information from the state, the NY Forward program was created to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities — the type of downtowns found in villages, hamlets and other small, neighborhood-scale municipal centers. NY Forward builds on the success of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) by adopting the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI.
Selected communities will develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a vision for the downtown and a catalogue of transformative projects based on community outreach and input.