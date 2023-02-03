Public forums for Warriors name, logo see little input so far

Four of several logos used by the Salamanca school district over the years. District officials are holding public forums to discuss the future of the school’s logo and Warriors name following a directive from New York State Education Department to stop using Native American imagery and names by the end of the school year.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — You can count on one hand the number of attendees at the first two public forums at the Salamanca City Central School District concerning its logo and name.

The school is opening its doors to the public several times this month so district residents can share their thoughts and concerns and ask questions regarding the state Education Department mandate that schools must stop using Indigenous names and imagery by the end of the school year.

