Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow in open areas. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. Greatest snow accumulations across the western portion of the county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. &&