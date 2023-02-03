SALAMANCA — You can count on one hand the number of attendees at the first two public forums at the Salamanca City Central School District concerning its logo and name.
The school is opening its doors to the public several times this month so district residents can share their thoughts and concerns and ask questions regarding the state Education Department mandate that schools must stop using Indigenous names and imagery by the end of the school year.
Although only a few people have commented so far, the message has been pretty clear — keep the Warrior name and the current logo if they can.
Meanwhile, neither the Seneca Nation nor the school district has taken a definitive position on whether they will try to keep the Warriors logo and name. Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said they are waiting for more guidance from the state and gathering as much feedback from the public as they can before making any major movements.
“The district has said over and over that we are 100% committed to a totally open and transparent process as we determine whether or not we wish to continue to identify as the Warriors and whether or not we wish to utilize our Native American logo or the ‘S’ lettermark,” he said.
Most of the school district lies within the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation. At least 30% of Salamanca students identify as Native American with one recent poll reporting 38%.
Many athletics teams in Salamanca have a large number Seneca students on the rosters, with some teams such as boys and girls lacrosse consisting mostly of Native players.
STUDENT, PUBLIC INSIGHT
The second of at least five public forums was hosted at the high school Wednesday by Beehler, with freshmen Norah Clayson and Abby Kranock representing the student government. Beehler said the district is encouraging students to take part in all the forums, adding that they’ve been working together on the topic and will continue to do so.
“I also had the opportunity to meet with the Allegany Indigenous Youth Coalition and asked for their involvement in both the feedback as well as participation in nights like tonight,” he said. “Additionally, the student government will be gathering feedback from all of our high school students, grades 8 through 12, in a survey format and we’ll be having sessions throughout the school day where students can orally present their feelings on the topic.”
The lone public speaker Wednesday was Prospect Elementary teacher Stacey Clayson, who said the “Warriors” name and logo makes Salamanca unique and is a sense of pride for the many families who attended Salamanca schools for multiple generations. However, Clayson said she also understood if Senecas found either the name or logo offensive.
“Myself and my friends didn’t think of it as a derogatory depiction or cartoon depiction,” she said. “We took it as a representation of many of our friends and their families from where we come from, and knew it was a unique situation to us.”
Clayson also said the decision should be made not by the state or outside voices but the local community, specifically the Seneca Nation.
LACK OF STATE GUIDANCE
A recent update from the Education Department said the new rule will become permanent on May 3 and districts have until June 30 to indicate they will cease using names or logos connected to Native American or Indigenous peoples, Beehler explained. From there, districts have two years to remove all names and imagery from their schools by June 30, 2025.
Beehler said the latest requirements released indicate any reference or connection to Native American or indigenous peoples has to be eliminated.
“But as soon as we connect ‘Warriors’ with the Native American logo or even our ‘S’ lettermark with the feather, that becomes problematic and puts us in conflict with the state ed requirement,” he said.
In the state’s initial memo, it was indicated a district could keep its logo, mascot or identity if a tribe endorses it and says it’s OK. Since then, Beehler said the state has begun walking back from that position but no further guidance has come through.
“The intent there has never been and is not to replace our native logo,” he said. “All of these are potentially problematic. … If we were the Warriors without the native logo or even likely the ‘S’ watermark now, we could stay the Warriors.”
NAME, LOGO HISTORY
The Warriors name has been used by Salamanca High School since at least the 1930s. Beehler said they found the name several times in a 1937 yearbook.
Meanwhile, the current logo of a Seneca male came into use about 50 years ago as a redesign by Seneca artist Carson Waterman of a similar logo that wasn’t accurate in its depiction. Beehler said a similar but less-accurate logo prior to the change in 1978 featured a headdress more indicative of Indigenous people in the West.
“After 1978, we have several varieties and versions of ‘Warriors,’” he said. “One that’s a little more recent has the logo incorporated right into it.”
The district’s logo and identity was reaffirmed in 2001 when a similar statement made by the state Education Department required districts to decide whether to change when an initial ban on utilizing Native American name and imagery was implemented.
“At that point in time, the community had a discussion and the school board decided at that point to stay the Warriors and continue the use of the Native American logo,” Beehler said.
Most recently, in a process completely separate from the Warriors and Seneca discussion, Beehler said the district began implementing a new watermark that emphasizes the “Salamanca” part of the school, which was unveiled in December.
“At this point we’re still not sure whether we have to make a change or not, or what the actual guidelines and rules are,” he said. “I looked at this and the board looked at this as an opportunity to reflect on our identity again and the logo and ensure we’re all on the same page. Likely, we won’t be all on the same page, but as a community we can understand the differing perspectives on this and be respectful of those.”
Upcoming public forum sessions are scheduled for Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Future forums may be added in the coming weeks.
In addition to the public forums, Beehler said the district will soon have digital surveys and written opportunities available to provide feedback. For more information, visit salamancany.org.