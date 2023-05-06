The public will have until May 25 to comment to the Public Service Commission on the Alle-Catt Wind Energy plan for mitigation of the killing of protected bald eagles by turbine rotor blades.
Invenergy, the Chicago-based alternate energy company that is the parent to Alle-Catt Wind Energy, has proposed a net conservation benefit for the blades killing bald eagles of a $2 million donation to Cornell University for its Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital Bald and Golden Eagle Health and Conservation Program.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation suggested this avenue of mitigation last fall after Alle-Catt Wind Energy reported they were finding it difficult to find replacement habitat for bald eagles.
The donation over several years will cover Invenergy’s mitigation of the estimated 41 bald eagles the Alle-Catt Wind Farm would kill over 30 years, as well as another 41 from a wind farm it has proposed in Steuben County.
Cornell officials estimate the funding could increase successful treatment of between 15 and 17 eagles a year.
The 340 megawatt project has been downsized from 118 turbines to 83 by use of a larger turbine motor. The turbines would be about 600 feet from ground to blade tip. The wind farm could power 134,000 homes for a year.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham of Great Valley, who represents several groups of people opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm, said he didn’t think much of Invenergy’s efforts to find alternate eagle habitat. He said the company is paying $2 million to kill an estimated 82 bald eagles by rotors from the two wind farms.
Invenergy is proposing post construction bird carcass collection to determine if the estimates of bird deaths — as well as those of the Northern long-eared bat — are close to what was expected.
Abraham is preparing comments on the proposal by Invenergy and DEC for bald eagle mitigation and urges other interested area residents to do the same.
Abraham urged residents opposed to the killing of so many eagles to write to the Public Service Commission before May 25 to have their views considered in the decision.
Letters should be addressed to:
Hon. Michelle L.Phillips, secretary
New York State Public Service Commission
Empire State Plaza, Agency Building 3
Albany, NY 12223-1350.