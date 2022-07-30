BRADFORD, Pa. — The government attorney tasked with prosecuting Pauline Bauer for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is arguing against her release from incarceration.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, has been incarcerated since Sept. 17 for allegedly failing to comply with conditions of her pretrial release. Three motions for her release have been filed, one acting as her own attorney, one through standby counsel Carmen Hernandez and the current motion through attorney Komron Jon Maknoon.
In response, government Trial Attorney Joseph McFarlane filed a motion in opposition, saying this is “nothing more than yet another attempt to relitigate this court’s detention order,” which has been affirmed on appeal.
He listed reasons for the government’s position, including her non-compliance with pretrial services and her behavior when she’s been before the judge. Two prior motions have been denied, McFarlane indicated, and there are no new issues, nor allegations of errors of the court in the new motion to merit its consideration.
In fact, McFarlane wrote, her “supposed change of heart” that she is “now willing to abide by conditions of her pretrial release” is not new, “nor is this opportunistic assertion particularly credible,” the response read.
He addressed the points Bauer raised in her motion, including that her father has fallen ill, that her role in the community justifies release, that her businesses are in jeopardy and that it is difficult to communicate with her attorney because of COVID-related restrictions.
McFarlane said her requests carry no weight and are not new, and that courts in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia have rejected arguments that COVID-related restrictions justify release, the response read.
Other motions filed by Maknoon on Bauer’s behalf include the following: To dismiss count one of the indictment, obstructing an official proceeding; To produce evidence which the government tends to use in the prosecution; To disclose any plea bargains, preferential treatment or promises made to government witnesses to be used by the prosecution; To require law enforcement to retain notes; For discovery and an evidentiary hearing in support of Bauer’s claim of selective prosecution; and to file some medical documents under seal.
There were no rulings on the motions as of Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, Bauer had been incarcerated 315 days.
Time Magazine in June ran a story about Capitol riot defendants who have been sentenced to date. As of then, the median sentence for the 185 people who had been sentenced was 45 days incarceration. Time indicated 57 rioters had been sentenced to home detention, while most had been sentenced to pay fines, perform community service and probation. The longer terms were for people who engaged in violence or threats, the magazine reported.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.