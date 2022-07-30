Bauer

Pauline Bauer yells at an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

 Era file photo

BRADFORD, Pa. — The government attorney tasked with prosecuting Pauline Bauer for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is arguing against her release from incarceration.

Bauer, 54, of Kane, has been incarcerated since Sept. 17 for allegedly failing to comply with conditions of her pretrial release. Three motions for her release have been filed, one acting as her own attorney, one through standby counsel Carmen Hernandez and the current motion through attorney Komron Jon Maknoon.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social