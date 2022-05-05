The prosecution in the criminal case against defendant Pauline Bauer is asking the judge to bar her from mentioning other Capitol riot defendants’ cases when her case goes to trial.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, remains incarcerated still, as she has been since Sept. 17, on allegations that she was one of the people who allegedly entered the East Rotunda door of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
In pretrial motions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, represented by James Peterson, asked the judge to order that Bauer disclose if she intends to present an alibi defense or an insanity defense, that she refrain from mentioning any potential sentence she could face from being convicted to the charges against her, and that she is precluded from arguing in a manner that would encourage jury nullification.
As an example of the potential nullification, Peterson listed, “A defendant could argue that other individuals bear greater responsibility for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, or should be on trial in the defendant’s place.” However, even if that were true, “those considerations would not be relevant to the only question the jury must answer in this case: whether the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the crimes alleged in the indictment.”
In a second motion, Peterson argued that Bauer should be precluded from presenting evidence or arguing anything pertaining to other defendants from Jan. 6, saying it is irrelevant to Bauer’s case and would “confuse the issues, mislead the jury, cause undue delay and waste time.”
According to the docket for the case, Bauer’s response is due this week.
Proposed jury instructions are due by June 3, and a motion hearing and pretrial conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 8 before Judge Trevor McFadden.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.