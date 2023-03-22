SALAMANCA — The proposed Salamanca City Central School District budget for the 2023-24 school year totaled $51,527,020 when presented at the recent Board of Education meeting, but that number is expected to slightly decrease before approval.

Karen Magara, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told school board members that the proposed budget is up about 8% from the current $47,771,599 budget, a roughly $3.76 million increase.

