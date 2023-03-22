SALAMANCA — The proposed Salamanca City Central School District budget for the 2023-24 school year totaled $51,527,020 when presented at the recent Board of Education meeting, but that number is expected to slightly decrease before approval.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told school board members that the proposed budget is up about 8% from the current $47,771,599 budget, a roughly $3.76 million increase.
“If you would have asked me two weeks ago, I would have said it’s way too high,” she said. “I started at $47 million where we were, I added all the stuff that we have to essentially, and we’re within half a million to $750,000 of that number. So I’m a lot more comfortable with that number now.”
The budget is again expected to see no change in taxes, remaining at a $250,000 levy for the sixth consecutive year after being over $1 million a decade ago.
Nearly all of that increase could be seen in the instructional and benefits sections of the budgets, up $3.12 million and $473,000, respectively. Magara said a majority of that is due to contractual salary bumps as well as retirement and insurance increases.
“Those are going up because of the sheer volume of people we have on staff,” she said. “We keep hiring people and aren’t letting people go.”
Funds for family support liaisons are increasing from about $123,000 to $460,000 because the grant programs that covered their salaries are no longer in operation, so the costs are now coming from the district’s funds, Magara said. Computer assisted programs are going up about $518,000 and inter-scholastics, notably sports, are going up about $162,000.
A final list of retirements for the year will see 12 people vacated 13 position with one person who is both a bus driver and monitor, Magara said. In all, one administrator, four teachers, four teacher assistants and three bus drivers will retire in June.
“Discussions are underway whether we need to replace them all or in part, or maybe we change them up a little bit,” she said. “There is an ask for 11 positions included in here as well, and we’ll be looking at if those are going to be funded or not.”
District operations would see about $431,000 more in spending from $3.13 to $3.56 million. The largest increases include $95,000 more in legal fees and $189,000 more in personnel for human resources.
Facilities and security are also expected to see a nearly 20% increase, due mostly to the security portion doubling from about $633,000 to $1.24 million, Magara said.
“$350,000 is for the armed security, there’s $50,000 to $60,000 for an additional security piece and then all the security detail that’s in all of our buildings throughout the day and throughout the evening when we have events,” she said. “But if $1.2 million saves one thing from happening, it’s worth it.”
While operations are decreasing about $70,000, the maintenance budget is expected to increase about $88,000, Magara said. Transportation is expected to decrease overall with about $72,000 less in transportation and garage funds going into next year. “There were a few pieces of equipment in last year’s budget that our not in this year,” she explained.
Debt service and transfers are decreasing about $823,000 because the district recently paid off some of its outstanding bonds, Magara said.
“Next time you see this budget, that $51.5 million is going to be much lower,” Magara told the school board. “It’s not going to be $30 million or anything like that, but it will be lower.”