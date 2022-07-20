LITTLE VALLEY — Two potential economic development projects in Cattaraugus County are under consideration for funding from casino settlement money, county lawmakers learned Wednesday.
County Legislature Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, introduced a resolution to transfer unexpended casino funds to a dedicated economic development account.
The county has received about $8.4 million as its share of the Seneca Nation casino settlement with New York state. The Senecas had stopped making revenue sharing payments to the state in 2017, but lost both arbitration and court rulings over the matter.
It’s unclear how much money will be left for the economic development fund after covering the loss of property taxes over the past five years from the purchase of property in Salamanca by members of the Seneca Nation.
If, as expected, those costs add up to about $1 million a year, the county could have more than $3 million available for economic development projects.
Burr said the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant now under construction near Franklinville is a good example of how the county can aid economic development efforts. The county provided $450,000 for site studies to show the site was shovel-ready and another $8 million in American Rescue Plan money for sewer and water lines to the site.
The resolution sponsored by Burr cited three requirements for tapping the economic development fund:
• Meaningfully increase in assessed property values.
• Increased employment or economic benefits to existing businesses.
• Attract new businesses that will grow employment and economic outcomes.
“Ultimately, the legislature will decide if the conditions have been met” for an economic development grant, Burr added.
Burr cited projects in Allegany and Ellicottville that could be expected to apply for county economic development funding.
By extending a sewer line to the new Allegany Crossing development at Exit 24 of Interstate 86 in Allegany — the former Kmart site — it will unlock the full economic development potential of the property and beyond.
The 22-acre property at Route 417 and West Five Mile Road includes the 100,000-square-foot former Kmart building which is being renovated by Kinley Corp. to provide storage and commercial opportunities. Additional commercial and light manufacturing buildings are also planned at the site.
Also, Burr said, the parking lot in the village of Ellicottville fits the bill for use for the economic development fund. More parking means more people spending money in the resort village.
Burr noted that some municipal matching funds will probably be required for these economic development projects.
The resolution will be voted on next Wednesday when the legislature meets at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the County Center in Little Valley.