GOWANDA — Flooding from Thatcher Brook is a longstanding threat to residents and businesses in the Village of Gowanda.
A new agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Village of Gowanda calls for a $10 million diversion structure to remove that threat forever.
“I’m very happy about it,” Mayor David Smith said of the project. “My number one initiative since taking office in 2017 has been to eliminate the threat of flooding from Thatcher Brook."
The most recent serious flooding in 2009 caused $90 million in damage and destruction. It also forced the Tri-County Hospital to close. That $90 million would be closer to $120 million in 2020 dollars, Smith said.
The mayor noted the diversion ditch — both above ground and large underground culvert — would be automatically opened by rising water and the speed of the flow. It would divert water from Thatcher Brook at the steel deck bridge on Hill Street in a channel following the railroad tracks, discharging directly into Cattaraugus Creek.
“This project will eliminate the flood plain and eliminate the need for residents to purchase flood insurance every year,” Smith said. “It will also increase property values by 23% to 25%, the mayor added.
“It will divert the floodwaters before it flows through a major portion of the village,” Smith said. “Even in a 200-year rain event, there would be no catastrophic flooding like we’ve had in the past.”
Smith said the Army Corps of Engineers will pay 65% of the $10 million price tag, with the Department of Environmental Conservation and the village splitting the remaining 35%.
The village has a $1 million state grant obtained several years ago by former State Sen. Catharine M. Young and a healthy budget surplus to pay for the project. The Corps of Engineers, DEC and the village are currently negotiating who pays for what, Smith said.
While the village owns some of the property the diversion structure will follow, one home is impacted, which will have to be purchased, the mayor said. Where to dispose of the dirt from the channel has not been decided.
Smith expects the three parties to sign a final project partnership agreement in May. The design phase of the diversion structure should be completed by the end of this year.
A contractor will be selected and construction would take place over six to eight months, he said. Completion is probably two years away.
A 1946 review by the Army Corps of Engineers of flooding in Gowanda in 1940 determined: “The most feasible plan of improvement for Thatcher Brook includes construction of a new channel to by-pass flood waters around the lower part of Thatcher Brook and improvements of the present channel above its junction with the by-pass.” The cost, according to the review, “is greater than the annual benefit.”
Twenty years later, another review of the Thatcher Brook flooding by the Corps of Engineers cited improved maintenance in the upper portion of the channel for the lack of major flooding in the interim.
A 1968 report from the Corps of Engineers shows that between 1834 and 1967, there were 24 floods in the village with major flooding 1857, 1928, 1939, 1940 and 1967. There were three floods in 1904.
In an assessment of the damage from flooding in 2009, the Federal Emergency Management Agency concluded that it was not Cattaraugus Creek that presented a flooding hazard, but Thatcher Brook and Grannis Brook.
Gowanda experienced another flood in August 2014 when Thatcher Brook overflowed near South Chapel Street after heavy rain in the watershed overnight. Much of the flooding was to homes along Walnut Street.
Smith thanked previous Gowanda mayors who have worked on the project as well. “It’s a pleasure to be a part of it (solution),” Smith said. “There’s no stopping the project now.”