BOLIVAR — Matt Gaynor’s grandfather was a World War II veteran, who was tight-lipped about his combat experiences ... until his grandson was a senior in high school and tasked with writing a paper about something he was passionate about.
He was passionate about veterans, so he interviewed his grandfather.
“He told me that he served in the Army and had fought in Germany,” Gaynor said. “He marched Nazi war criminals to Nuremburg,” referring to post-war trials of Nazi leaders.
Another veteran, Gaynor’s neighbor, was like a second grandfather to him.
“He was an amazing man,” Gaynor said. “He went to Vietnam when he was 17 and when I knew him he needed a liver transplant because of his exposure to Agent Orange. ... That is what he got for doing his duty and going to Vietnam, Agent Orange.”
To honor his grandfather and neighbor, Gaynor used his talent as an artist and woodworker to carve their military information onto a wooden plaque.
In recent years, Gaynor started Project Honor to help veterans. His goal is to recognize 100 veterans.
He said Project Honor is a military appreciation organization that presents custom-made plaques to veterans at special dinners, recognizing the veterans for their service. He also provides programs about veterans to elementary schools.
“What sets us apart from other programs is that we partner with different organizations to increase awareness of the service of veterans and the problems they face today and visit them in their homes, nursing homes or veteran’s facilities,” Gaynor said.
“If you listen to a veteran, you’ll have a whole new respect for veterans,” he added. “You don’t learn what I’ve learned from these veterans in school.”
On his Project Honor Facebook page, Gaynor takes nominations for veterans to receive plaques. He visits the veterans in their homes and interviews them.
“Not being a veteran myself, it is a little harder for me to get the information,” he said. “Most times the family doesn’t even know the background, so I use their discharge papers to get a lot of the information and I work with the county department for veterans. It is difficult to interview the vets because I don’t want to dredge up bad memories.
”When they are telling me their stories they go back to the time and I don’t want to make them sad or relive bad memories,” he said.
Once Gaynor has the information he needs, he creates a plaque for the veteran and organizes a dinner at an American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Along with the dinners, there are raffles and auctions, and donations are accepted to be given to veterans’ charities.
So far, five veterans have been recognized from Friendship, Wellsville and Belmont in March. On May 21 in Bolivar, 10 veterans will be honored at a dinner in which their military biographies will be read, and they will receive plaques. Another 10 will be honored on Armed Services Day.
For more information or to nominate a veteran for recognition, go to Project Honor on Facebook.