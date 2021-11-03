The town of Freedom elected another pro-wind candidate Tuesday, Democrat Dustin Bliss, who defeated Geoff Milks running on the Republican and Conservatives lines.

Bliss had 335 votes to 274 for Milks. Both served as town councilmen.

Bliss succeeds Randy Lester, who lost his bid to become a town councilman on the Democratic ticket.

Also, in Farmersville, two pro-wind candidates defeated two who were not in favor of the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.

Councilman Pamela Tilton was re-elected with 185 votes, and Dale Scurr, another pro-wind candidate, received 179 votes to outpoll Conservative Party candidates Douglas Thompson, who got 148 votes, and James Karaszewski, who had 129 votes. Tilton and Scurr ran on the Republican and Democrat tickets.

In another supervisor contest, Lyndon Supervisor Barbara Montante, running on the Democrat and Integrity Party lines, lost to Republican Donald Hall, 116 to 103.

The only candidate on the ballot for supervisor in the town of Salamanca was former supervisor Timothy Jackson, who resigned earlier this year. His resignation was too late to replace him on the ballot with another candidate. Jackson had the Democrat and Republican lines.

Charles Oyler, who was appointed this summer to succeed Jackson as supervisor, a write-in campaign for supervisor, appears to have won, 78-27.

Notable in the town of Mansfield is the absence of the name of Supervisor Robert Keis Sr., who has held the office for more than 30 years. Republican Carl Calarco, who was unopposed to succeed Keis as supervisor, received 107 votes.

Keis is the Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman.

The candidates and their vote totals are listed below. The political party designations are D = Democrat, R = Republican and C = Conservative.

ALLEGANY

Supervisor — Two-year term

Michael Higgins, R, C, 822

Clerk — Four-year term

Deryle Pinney, R, C, 828

Justice — Four-year term

David Porter, R, C, 841

Councilman — Four -year term (Vote for two)

Kethleen Martin, R, C, 834

Alexander Nazemetz, R, C, 777

ASHFORD

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Richard Lundberg Jr., D, 126

William Heim, R, 256

James Boberg, R, 328

Councilman — Two-year term (to fill vacancy)

Angela Ghani, R, 301

Highway Superintendent — two-year term (to fill vacancy)

Keith Butcher, R, C, 366

CARROLLTON

Supervisor — Four-year term

Robert Rinfrette, R, 170

Justice — Four-year term

Michael Soper, R, 175

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Jay Little, R, 147

David Barger, R, 133

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Michael Fox, R, 171

COLDSPRING

Supervisor — Four-year term

Tina Hyde, D, R, 124

Clerk — Four-year-term

Dakota Skinner, R, 120

Justice — Four-year term

Jason Steger, R, 118

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

David Chapman, R, 116

Kenneth Dechow, R, 117

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Kirk Hayes, D, R, 126

CONEWANGO

Councilman (Vote for two)

Ronald Adams, R, 109

Willis Shaw, R, 106

DAYTON

Supervisor — Two-year-term

Angie Mardino-Miller, R, C, 235

Clerk — Four-year term

Ruth Bennett, R, 278

Councilman — Four-year term

Christine Rupp, R, C, 283

Donald Bartlett, R, 211

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Thomas Chupa, R, C, 257

EAST OTTO

Supervisor — Four-year term

Ann Rugg, R, 270

Clerk — Four-year-term

Deanna Bowen, D, R, 281

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Angela Sherman, D, R, 195

William Spors, R, 175

Lisa Musall, Pro Farm, 176.

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Thomas Benz, D, C, 209

Michael Grey, R,

ELLICOTTVILLE

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Steven Crowley, D, 133

John Zerfas, R, 174

FARMERSVILLE

Justice — Four-year term

Dorothy Lockridge, D, R, C, Working Families, 242

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Pamela Tilton, D, R, 185

Dale Scurr, D, R, 179

Douglas Thompson, C, 148

James Karaszewski, C, 129

FRANKLINVILLE

Councilman — Four -year term (Vote for two)

Joseph Weaver, R, 312

Heather Stevens, R, 276

FREEDOM

Supervisor — Four-year term (Vote for one)

Dustin Bliss, D, 335

Geoffrey Milks, R, C, 274

Councilman — Four-year term. (Vote for two)

Arthur Baker, D, 239

Randy Lester, D, 158

Robert Morgan, R, C, 385

Joshua Aarum, R, C, 340

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

James Haggerty, D, R, 518

GREAT VALLEY

Councilman — Four year term (Vote for two)

Rebecca Kruszynski, D, 113

Sandra Goode, R, C, 281

HINSDALE

Supervisor — Two-year term

Jeffrey VanDeCar, R, 290

Clerk — Two-year term

Ann Carr, D, R, 317

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Douglas Wilson, R, 248

Ronald Brown, R, 271

Highway Superintendent — Two-year term

Daniel Zawatski, D, Integrity Party, 92

Theodore Mascho, R, 245

HUMPHREY

Clerk — Four-year-term

Mary Webster, R, 105

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Scott Andrews, R, 99

Alicia Pearl, R, 87

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Jason Pearl, D, R, 105

ISCHUA

Supervisor — Two-year-term

Jefferey Goodyear, R, 119

Clerk -Two-year term

Kelle Brisky, R, 120

Councilman — Four-year term

Rebecca Wetherby, D, 43

Theresa Lowe, R, 116

Highway Superintendent — Two-year term

Richard Michael, D, R, C, 114

Tax Collector — Two-year term

Julie McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, 114

LEON

Supervisor (Two-year term)

Fred Filock, R, 105

Clerk — Two-year term

Sheila Fiebelkorn, D, R, 124

Councilman — Four-year-term (Vote for two)

Jacqueline Ellis, D, R, 118

Calvin Milliman, R, 112

LITTLE VALLEY

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Holly Urbanski, R, C, 251

Timothy Zimbardi, R, 143

Jerry Titus, C, 124

LYNDON

Supervisor — Two-year term (Vote for one)

Barbara Montante, D, Integrity Party, 103

Donald Hall, R, 116

Clerk — Four-year term

Frank Puglisi, D, Integrity Party, 131

Justice — Four-year term

Wayne Holden, D, Integrity Party, 115

Russell Ward, R, 99

Councilman — Four-year term (vote for two)

Leonard Kaluzny, D, Integrity Party, 124

E. Paul Smith, D, Integrity Party, 97

Joey Farrand, R, 96

James Roll, R, 110

Councilman — One-year vacancy (Vote for one)

Colette Schoening, D, Integrity Party, 97

Melissa Bedell, R, 119

Highway Superintendent — Two-year term

George Schneider, D, R, Integrity Party, 193

MACHIAS

Clerk — Two-year term (To fill vacancy)

Rebecca Grimmelt, R, 252

Justice — Four-year term

Francis Lounsbury, R, 259

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Thomas Reese, R, 232

Robert Shenk, R, 235

MANSFIELD

Supervisor — Two-year term

Carl Calarco Jr., R, 107

Clerk — Two-year term

Betty Horning, R, 110

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Gregory Meyer Sr., R, 81

Michael Telaak, R, 110

Highway-Superintendent — Four-year term

Bradley Hurley, R, 104

NAPOLI

Supervisor — Two-year term

Daniel Martonis, R, 128

Clerk — Two-year term

Victoria Bedell, D, R, 171

Councilman — Four-year term

David Dechow, R, 156

Jeffrey Stacey Sr., R, 154

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Dale Blood, R, 162

NEW ALBION

Justice — Four-year term

Shannon Goode, R, 274

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Norman Kazmark, R, 245

Councilman — Two-year term (To fill vacancy)

Michael Weishan, Main Street Party, 151

OLEAN

Supervisor — Four-year term

Annette Parker, R, 234

Clerk — Four-year term

Sherry Lemon, R, 235

Justice — Four-year term

Brian O’Connell, D, R, 255

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Donna Howard, R, 223

Joshua Torrey, R, 209

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Patrick Zink, R, 242

OTTO

Supervisor — Four-year term

Ronald Wasmund, D, R, 148

Clerk — Four-year term

Trisha Priest, R, 139

Justice — Four-year term

Warren Dickenson, D, R, 149

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Marlene Gregory, R, 132

Kevin Walker, R, 129

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Robert Barber, R, 136

PERRYSBURG

Supervisor — Two-year term to fill vacancy

Dennis Parker, R, 265

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Edward York, R, 251

Andrew Lord, R, 219

Councilman — Two-year term to fill vacancy

Lisa Towne, D, 133

Mary Jane Stuhr, D, 84

Christopher Trybus, R, 173

Michael Sternisha, R, 200

PERSIA

Supervisor — Two-year term

John Walgus, R, 236

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Robert Dingman, R, 204

Gloria Tomaszewski, R, 210

PORTVILLE

Supervisor — Two-year term

Timothy Emley, R, 445

Councilman — Four-year term

Stuart Frost, R, 436

David Suain, R, 414

Counciman — Two year term to fill vacancy

Melinda Deyoe, R, 434

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Todd Shaw, R, Right To Work Party, 435

RANDOLPH

Clerk — Four-year term

Gretchen Hind, R, 344

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Timothy Beach, R, 325

Nathan Root, R, 321

RED HOUSE

Supervisor — Two-year term

Tamara Booth, D, R, 17

Clerk — Two-year term

Nancy Schaal, R, 14

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Clifford Schaalm R, 15

Highway Superintendent — Two-year term

Brian Booth, D, R, 14

SALAMANCA

Supervisor — Four-year term

Timothy Jackson, D, R, 27

Charles Oyler, write-in, 78

Clerk — Four-year term

Shelly Bryant, D, R, 101

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Larry Stewart, D, R, 84

Diana Brodie-Anderson, R, 70

Highway Superintendent — Four-year term

Frederick Light, D, R, 97

SOUTH VALLEY

Supervisor — Two-year term

Heather Lamberson, D, R, 52

Clerk — Four-year term

Mary Ruth, R, 61

Councilman — Four-year term

Kathy Burch, R.

Charles Ruth, R.

Highway Superintendent — Two-year term

Warren Thomas, R, 45

YORKSHIRE

Clerk — Four-year term

Donna Lavery, R, 392

Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)

Kenneth Fisher, R, 370

Christopher Edmunds, R, 359

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

