The town of Freedom elected another pro-wind candidate Tuesday, Democrat Dustin Bliss, who defeated Geoff Milks running on the Republican and Conservatives lines.
Bliss had 335 votes to 274 for Milks. Both served as town councilmen.
Bliss succeeds Randy Lester, who lost his bid to become a town councilman on the Democratic ticket.
Also, in Farmersville, two pro-wind candidates defeated two who were not in favor of the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
Councilman Pamela Tilton was re-elected with 185 votes, and Dale Scurr, another pro-wind candidate, received 179 votes to outpoll Conservative Party candidates Douglas Thompson, who got 148 votes, and James Karaszewski, who had 129 votes. Tilton and Scurr ran on the Republican and Democrat tickets.
In another supervisor contest, Lyndon Supervisor Barbara Montante, running on the Democrat and Integrity Party lines, lost to Republican Donald Hall, 116 to 103.
The only candidate on the ballot for supervisor in the town of Salamanca was former supervisor Timothy Jackson, who resigned earlier this year. His resignation was too late to replace him on the ballot with another candidate. Jackson had the Democrat and Republican lines.
Charles Oyler, who was appointed this summer to succeed Jackson as supervisor, a write-in campaign for supervisor, appears to have won, 78-27.
Notable in the town of Mansfield is the absence of the name of Supervisor Robert Keis Sr., who has held the office for more than 30 years. Republican Carl Calarco, who was unopposed to succeed Keis as supervisor, received 107 votes.
Keis is the Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman.
The candidates and their vote totals are listed below. The political party designations are D = Democrat, R = Republican and C = Conservative.
ALLEGANY
Supervisor — Two-year term
Michael Higgins, R, C, 822
Clerk — Four-year term
Deryle Pinney, R, C, 828
Justice — Four-year term
David Porter, R, C, 841
Councilman — Four -year term (Vote for two)
Kethleen Martin, R, C, 834
Alexander Nazemetz, R, C, 777
ASHFORD
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Richard Lundberg Jr., D, 126
William Heim, R, 256
James Boberg, R, 328
Councilman — Two-year term (to fill vacancy)
Angela Ghani, R, 301
Highway Superintendent — two-year term (to fill vacancy)
Keith Butcher, R, C, 366
CARROLLTON
Supervisor — Four-year term
Robert Rinfrette, R, 170
Justice — Four-year term
Michael Soper, R, 175
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Jay Little, R, 147
David Barger, R, 133
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Michael Fox, R, 171
COLDSPRING
Supervisor — Four-year term
Tina Hyde, D, R, 124
Clerk — Four-year-term
Dakota Skinner, R, 120
Justice — Four-year term
Jason Steger, R, 118
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
David Chapman, R, 116
Kenneth Dechow, R, 117
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Kirk Hayes, D, R, 126
CONEWANGO
Councilman (Vote for two)
Ronald Adams, R, 109
Willis Shaw, R, 106
DAYTON
Supervisor — Two-year-term
Angie Mardino-Miller, R, C, 235
Clerk — Four-year term
Ruth Bennett, R, 278
Councilman — Four-year term
Christine Rupp, R, C, 283
Donald Bartlett, R, 211
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Thomas Chupa, R, C, 257
EAST OTTO
Supervisor — Four-year term
Ann Rugg, R, 270
Clerk — Four-year-term
Deanna Bowen, D, R, 281
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Angela Sherman, D, R, 195
William Spors, R, 175
Lisa Musall, Pro Farm, 176.
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Thomas Benz, D, C, 209
Michael Grey, R,
ELLICOTTVILLE
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Steven Crowley, D, 133
John Zerfas, R, 174
FARMERSVILLE
Justice — Four-year term
Dorothy Lockridge, D, R, C, Working Families, 242
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Pamela Tilton, D, R, 185
Dale Scurr, D, R, 179
Douglas Thompson, C, 148
James Karaszewski, C, 129
FRANKLINVILLE
Councilman — Four -year term (Vote for two)
Joseph Weaver, R, 312
Heather Stevens, R, 276
FREEDOM
Supervisor — Four-year term (Vote for one)
Dustin Bliss, D, 335
Geoffrey Milks, R, C, 274
Councilman — Four-year term. (Vote for two)
Arthur Baker, D, 239
Randy Lester, D, 158
Robert Morgan, R, C, 385
Joshua Aarum, R, C, 340
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
James Haggerty, D, R, 518
GREAT VALLEY
Councilman — Four year term (Vote for two)
Rebecca Kruszynski, D, 113
Sandra Goode, R, C, 281
HINSDALE
Supervisor — Two-year term
Jeffrey VanDeCar, R, 290
Clerk — Two-year term
Ann Carr, D, R, 317
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Douglas Wilson, R, 248
Ronald Brown, R, 271
Highway Superintendent — Two-year term
Daniel Zawatski, D, Integrity Party, 92
Theodore Mascho, R, 245
HUMPHREY
Clerk — Four-year-term
Mary Webster, R, 105
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Scott Andrews, R, 99
Alicia Pearl, R, 87
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Jason Pearl, D, R, 105
ISCHUA
Supervisor — Two-year-term
Jefferey Goodyear, R, 119
Clerk -Two-year term
Kelle Brisky, R, 120
Councilman — Four-year term
Rebecca Wetherby, D, 43
Theresa Lowe, R, 116
Highway Superintendent — Two-year term
Richard Michael, D, R, C, 114
Tax Collector — Two-year term
Julie McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, 114
LEON
Supervisor (Two-year term)
Fred Filock, R, 105
Clerk — Two-year term
Sheila Fiebelkorn, D, R, 124
Councilman — Four-year-term (Vote for two)
Jacqueline Ellis, D, R, 118
Calvin Milliman, R, 112
LITTLE VALLEY
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Holly Urbanski, R, C, 251
Timothy Zimbardi, R, 143
Jerry Titus, C, 124
LYNDON
Supervisor — Two-year term (Vote for one)
Barbara Montante, D, Integrity Party, 103
Donald Hall, R, 116
Clerk — Four-year term
Frank Puglisi, D, Integrity Party, 131
Justice — Four-year term
Wayne Holden, D, Integrity Party, 115
Russell Ward, R, 99
Councilman — Four-year term (vote for two)
Leonard Kaluzny, D, Integrity Party, 124
E. Paul Smith, D, Integrity Party, 97
Joey Farrand, R, 96
James Roll, R, 110
Councilman — One-year vacancy (Vote for one)
Colette Schoening, D, Integrity Party, 97
Melissa Bedell, R, 119
Highway Superintendent — Two-year term
George Schneider, D, R, Integrity Party, 193
MACHIAS
Clerk — Two-year term (To fill vacancy)
Rebecca Grimmelt, R, 252
Justice — Four-year term
Francis Lounsbury, R, 259
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Thomas Reese, R, 232
Robert Shenk, R, 235
MANSFIELD
Supervisor — Two-year term
Carl Calarco Jr., R, 107
Clerk — Two-year term
Betty Horning, R, 110
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Gregory Meyer Sr., R, 81
Michael Telaak, R, 110
Highway-Superintendent — Four-year term
Bradley Hurley, R, 104
NAPOLI
Supervisor — Two-year term
Daniel Martonis, R, 128
Clerk — Two-year term
Victoria Bedell, D, R, 171
Councilman — Four-year term
David Dechow, R, 156
Jeffrey Stacey Sr., R, 154
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Dale Blood, R, 162
NEW ALBION
Justice — Four-year term
Shannon Goode, R, 274
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Norman Kazmark, R, 245
Councilman — Two-year term (To fill vacancy)
Michael Weishan, Main Street Party, 151
OLEAN
Supervisor — Four-year term
Annette Parker, R, 234
Clerk — Four-year term
Sherry Lemon, R, 235
Justice — Four-year term
Brian O’Connell, D, R, 255
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Donna Howard, R, 223
Joshua Torrey, R, 209
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Patrick Zink, R, 242
OTTO
Supervisor — Four-year term
Ronald Wasmund, D, R, 148
Clerk — Four-year term
Trisha Priest, R, 139
Justice — Four-year term
Warren Dickenson, D, R, 149
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Marlene Gregory, R, 132
Kevin Walker, R, 129
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Robert Barber, R, 136
PERRYSBURG
Supervisor — Two-year term to fill vacancy
Dennis Parker, R, 265
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Edward York, R, 251
Andrew Lord, R, 219
Councilman — Two-year term to fill vacancy
Lisa Towne, D, 133
Mary Jane Stuhr, D, 84
Christopher Trybus, R, 173
Michael Sternisha, R, 200
PERSIA
Supervisor — Two-year term
John Walgus, R, 236
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Robert Dingman, R, 204
Gloria Tomaszewski, R, 210
PORTVILLE
Supervisor — Two-year term
Timothy Emley, R, 445
Councilman — Four-year term
Stuart Frost, R, 436
David Suain, R, 414
Counciman — Two year term to fill vacancy
Melinda Deyoe, R, 434
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Todd Shaw, R, Right To Work Party, 435
RANDOLPH
Clerk — Four-year term
Gretchen Hind, R, 344
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Timothy Beach, R, 325
Nathan Root, R, 321
RED HOUSE
Supervisor — Two-year term
Tamara Booth, D, R, 17
Clerk — Two-year term
Nancy Schaal, R, 14
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Clifford Schaalm R, 15
Highway Superintendent — Two-year term
Brian Booth, D, R, 14
SALAMANCA
Supervisor — Four-year term
Timothy Jackson, D, R, 27
Charles Oyler, write-in, 78
Clerk — Four-year term
Shelly Bryant, D, R, 101
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Larry Stewart, D, R, 84
Diana Brodie-Anderson, R, 70
Highway Superintendent — Four-year term
Frederick Light, D, R, 97
SOUTH VALLEY
Supervisor — Two-year term
Heather Lamberson, D, R, 52
Clerk — Four-year term
Mary Ruth, R, 61
Councilman — Four-year term
Kathy Burch, R.
Charles Ruth, R.
Highway Superintendent — Two-year term
Warren Thomas, R, 45
YORKSHIRE
Clerk — Four-year term
Donna Lavery, R, 392
Councilman — Four-year term (Vote for two)
Kenneth Fisher, R, 370
Christopher Edmunds, R, 359
