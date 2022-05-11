SCHENECTADY (TNS) — The state Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets after it says "human error" resulted in an incorrect Mega Ball number being published with the other winning numbers from Tuesday night.
The Lottery said following the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, the wrong Mega Ball number was typed into the system with the other correct winning numbers.
"The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," it said in a statement Wednesday. "The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved."
The Lottery didn't immediately say how many incorrect winners, and correct winners, the botched number is impacting.
The correct winning numbers for the May 10, 2022 drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.
