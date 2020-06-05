Two university presidents in the Twin Tiers have reached out to their respective faculty, staff, students and alumni, calling for change, for peace and for justice.
In a video posted on YouTube, Dr. Catherine Koverola, president of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., grows emotional as she addresses this “deeply troubling time in our nation’s history.”
Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of St. Bonaventure University, wrote to the university community recently urging that its members be agents of change instead of being resigned to hate, rage and injustice.
“Today I am announcing a call to action that will involve all of us in addressing these pressing issues that we face,” Koverola said. She addressed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, too. The week of March 16, Pitt-Bradford canceled classes and transitioned to online courses because of the health concerns.
“We are now in the midst of a global pandemic that has left us isolated from one another, emotionally depleted and fearful,” she said. “We have unprecedented unemployment, people have lost loved ones; unquestionably there is suffering all around. And it is no secret that black and brown communities and the poor have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”
DePerro addressed some of the tragedy and horrors of late.
“The killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis have unleashed a torrent of rage in our nation that we haven’t witnessed in more than 50 years,” he wrote. “The rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans being targeted because of the coronavirus pandemic is almost an afterthought, but no less reprehensible.”
Koverola referred to the “systemic racism and social injustice endemic within our society,” and added that it has “forced us to turn our attention to yet another pandemic — that of racism and bias.
“As an institution of higher education, Pitt-Bradford must be part of the solution,” she continued. “We must be a place of hope. It is not enough to issue statements of condemnation; these have been issued before to no avail.
“We must engage in change so that Floyd, Aubrey and Taylor did not die in vain,” Koverola said. “We must root out behaviors and attitudes that don’t represent what we collectively say we care about in America. We need change. And we need it now.”
DePerro’s message was similar: “We are a Franciscan community that affirms the unique dignity of everyone, each person reflecting the goodness of God, and we invite all of our sisters and brothers to forge bonds of mutual acceptance and understanding that create a true sense of belonging.
“As a community of educators whose mission ‘embraces students, faculty and staff of all faiths and culture,’ we have to be agents of change. We can do that this fall by prioritizing programming for our students,” he said.
Koverola explained that Pitt-Bradford will be taking action as well.
“At Pitt-Bradford we are going to take action to do our part to end systemic racism and social injustice in our own community,” she said. “I am setting the expectation that every member of the Pitt-Bradford community will be part of this change. It will not be comfortable, and it will not be easy, but it is important and it is essential.”
While she didn’t delve into specifics, Koverola explained where the changes will begin — “by addressing these issues through examining our hiring processes, examining our academic curriculum and co-curricular activities, examining our policies and codes of conduct and how we hold one another accountable when conduct and behavior violates our expectations of decency and compassion.”
At Bonaventure, DePerro explained Zoom conversations had been set up for members of the campus community to talk about what they were feeling.
“All we can do now, as meaningless as words might seem, is talk as a community about our anger and our pain and how we can stand in solidarity — actively not passively — with one another,” he said.
It will take more than time to heal these wounds, he said. “For us, this Bonaventure community, it will take deep introspection to see if we are truly abiding by the values we claim to live by: compassion, wisdom and integrity.”