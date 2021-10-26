Preparations underway for I-86 closure, detour Thursday

Preparations continued Monday for the five-week closure of Interstate 86 between Allegany and Seneca Junction beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The upcoming closure was made necessary after a culvert that runs underneath both the eastbound and westbound lanes between exits 23 and 24 was found to be deteriorating. The closing and emergency replacement will eliminate the risk of catastrophic failure, the New York Department of Transportation says.
DOT crews were positioning temporary traffic lights at Exit 23 eastbound and Route 219, at Routes 219 and 417 and at Route 417 and West Five Mile Road — the entrance to Exit 24 in Allegany.
Road barriers have also been pre-positioned near the exits for closing off the six-mile section — westbound from Allegany and eastbound from Seneca Junction.
Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Director Chris Baker has called a meeting tonight at the Allegany Fire Hall of fire, police, emergency services and county Public Works Department officials to plan how to respond to various emergencies in and near the detour.
Representatives from the Allegany, Limestone and Kill Buck volunteer fire departments, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office road patrol and dispatch, state police, Seneca Nation Marshals and county public works have been asked to attend.
The detour on Route 417 is the obvious option. Before the expressway was built, Route 417 was Route 17, the main east-west artery in the county.
Now, Route 417 carries about 3,250 vehicles a day. Starting Friday, another 12,750 vehicles a day — the number using both the lanes of I-86 between Allegany and Seneca Junction — will mix with existing traffic on the winding, two-lane Route 417 stretch serving as the detour.
One of the greatest concerns of emergency officials is an incident that forces the closure of Route 417 — even for a few hours.That would leave South Nine Mile Road — a narrower, winding, two-lane road on the south side of the Allegheny River as a detour route for some traffic. Others could face longer detours.
“We’d work to get it reopened as soon as possible,” Baker said Monday of any potential Route 417 closure. “This is what we do. We plan ahead for different situations.”