Preparations shaping up for Falling Leaves Festival

The 44th annual Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival is set to kick-off Sept. 30 at noon and runs through Oct. 2. The three-day event will feature favorites from past years and new attractions this year.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

