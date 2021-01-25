Prefab restroom installed at Salamanca playground, completing 3-year project

SALAMANCA — Those who spend time at the Highland Avenue Playground this spring will no longer have to rely on the kindness of neighbors or head into the woods when nature calls.
A prefabricated restroom building was installed at the playground Thursday, putting in place the final piece of the three-phased project to completely renovate the playground over the past three years.
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation awarded the city of Salamanca a $100,000 grant in April to both purchase and install the restroom building as well as fill in an open drainage ditch alongside the south side of the playground, said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator and youth bureau director for the city.
A crew from Lakelands Concrete Products, Inc. of Lima used a crane to lift, place and connect the six pieces of wall and roofing that make up the restroom building.
Brundage said the building includes two single-use toilet rooms, which face the playground and seating area for safety. A third door to a storage and utility room will be on the south side, facing the Great Valley Street parking lot.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter, Water & Sewer Department Supervisor Justin Chudy and their crews worked with Jim Crosby to move existing water and sewer connections from a house demolished in 2019 to the site where the restroom is located, leveled out the area where the restroom would go and brought in steel plates for the crane, Brundage said.
“We also bid out/subcontracted the filling in of the drainage ditch in 2020 to get the site ready for the new restroom,” she explained.
Brundage said the interior facilities will need to be installed, lighting fixtures hung and water, sewer and electric hook ups completed to the building this spring.
“We anticipate putting in a sidewalk to the new restroom and to the adjacent parking lot,” she added. “The ground will have to be leveled, using the leftover dirt from the prep work.”
Similar to other restrooms at city parks, Brundage said the city council will have to decide times when the doors will be opened and locked so as to avoid vandalism to the new facility. In recent years, the city has had to lock the restrooms at Crowley Park except for when renting the facility after substantial vandalism inside the buildings.
“I think looking toward the future, picnic tables might be something we can look at,” Brundage said. “Now that we have a restroom in place, it seems logical that additional picnic space would be a nice feature.” She said she would also like to see the addition of some bushes, flowers and landscaping to make the area even more attractive.
The Highland Avenue Playground project began in 2018 when the city received a “Build it with KaBOOM!” grant from the Wilson Foundation as part of its Built to Play Initiative. After months of preparation, around 300 volunteers helped build the 14,000-square-foot playground that September.
In the summer of 2019, Phase II of renovating the playground included demolishing the house on a city-owned lot to make room for a parking lot and installing a fence along the north side of the playground and a security system with a utility building.
Brundage said if they can make the community a safe place to live, work, play and pray and align themselves with positive goals and outcomes for the community, it can make the city a more vibrant, livable space both now and for future generations.
“The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has been such a blessing to this community,” she added. “We have, in my opinion, one of the most premier playgrounds in the area. The RCWJF made this possible and we can’t thank them enough.”
